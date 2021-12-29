We Finally Know For Sure How Boba Fett Escaped The Sarlacc Pit

As many fans had hoped heading into the show, "The Book of Boba Fett" finally provided an answer to the question of how the bounty hunter managed to escape the Sarlacc. Let us not forget, those who fall victim to the creature were supposed to be digested slowly over the course of 1,000 years. This was Jabba's grand show and victims were not supposed to be able to get out of it. But Fett did, and the explanation was surprisingly logical.

Luckily, Fett fell into the Sarlacc with all of his armor on. Early on in the episode, he is in a Bacta tank healing a bit, while having a flashback to the moment in question. We see Fett in the beast's stomach, and he jolts awake in a panic. Unsure at first, he sees a Stormtrooper not far away that also fell into the beast's belly. Making his way to the trooper, he rips out his oxygen tube to take a deep breath. Then, utilizing the tools at his disposal, Fett straight up slices and flamethrowers his way out of the Sarlacc's side.

After ripping a hole in the creature, Fett uses all of his strength to climb through the creature and up through the sand, emerging on the sands of Tatooine not far from where he fell into his presumed tomb in the first place. Unfortunately, he is exhausted and passes out, paving the way for Jawas to come and steal his armor in his weakened state, which explains how Cobb Vanth came to possess it in "The Mandalorian."