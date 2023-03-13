Danny Trejo Wants Machete In Space According To Robert Rodriguez

The path to Robert Rodriguez's "Machete" was circuitous. When Rodriguez and his friend Quentin Tarantino made their 2007 film "Grindhouse," they attempted to recreate a 1970s exploitation movie experience by providing two separate features, each one marked by missing reels, bad print jobs, and visual scratches on the print itself. "Grindhouse" also famous featured a series of previews for coming attractions that didn't exist. Edgar Wright invented a film called "Don't," while Eli Roth invented a fictional slasher movie called "Thanksgiving." Rob Zombie conceived of a horror movie called "Werewolf Women of the S.S." starring Nicolas Cage, and Rodriguez himself kicked off the "Grindhouse" experience with a fake movie called "Machete."

In the fake "Machete" preview, Danny Trejo played the title character, a vengeful Mexican mercenary, once a Federale, who gets into a series of seemingly unconnected violent shenanigans. He was also quite proficient at charming young women. Machete first appeared in Rodriguez's "Spy Kids" movies as the title kids' uncle, but was given the R-rated treatment by the "Machete" preview.

The fake preview became well-regarded enough that, in 2010, Rodriguez turned it into an actual film. Scenes from the preview were recreated and Trejo was game to star. Trejo, one of the most striking and badass actors of his generation, was amazing to watch. The film itself wasn't amazing, but the fact that it existed at all was enough to buoy interest. "Machete" proved popular enough to get a sequel in 2013, and "Machete Kills" upped the first film's inherent, exploitation silliness by a factor of 30. It was a movie that featured brassieres that fired bullets. The president was played by Carlos Estévez, better known as Charlie Sheen.

"Machete Kills" featured a fake preview for "Machete Kills Again... In Space."

In 2023, Trejo is still interested.