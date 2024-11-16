Why Meg Ryan Disappeared From Hollywood

There is no actor that defines late '80s and '90s romantic comedies more than Meg Ryan. Her irrefutable movie star magnetism, combined with an incongruous sense of relatability, gave her an alluring aura that lent an undeniable "America's Sweetheart" charm to the films in which she starred. From 1989's "When Harry met Sally" to 1993's "Sleepless in Seattle" and 1998's "You Got Mail" — which remains dated in the most fun way possible — Meg Ryan was essentially the face of rom-coms for well over a decade, and deservedly so.

But Ryan wasn't only known for romancing Tom Hanks. Though the actor became synonymous with romantic comedies following "When Harry met Sally" (still one of the best Meg Ryan movies), she also starred in a wide variety of Hollywood fare, from her small role in 1986's "Top Gun" to playing Jim Morrison's girlfriend, Pamela Courson, in Oliver Stone's biopic "The Doors" in 1991. Even throughout the '90s, when Ryan was at the peak of her romantic comedy powers, the actor could be seen starring opposite Denzel Washington in war drama "Courage Under Fire" and playing a troubled 17th Century divorcee in the historical drama "Restoration."

But as Ryan's career continued throughout the 2000s and 2010s, her roles dramatically declined in number, to the point that her self-directed 2023 rom-com "What Happens Later" was seen as somewhat of a comeback for the once ubiquitous star. So, what exactly happened to Meg Ryan during those years where her output became less prolific?