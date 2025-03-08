30 Years Ago, A Stephen King Box Office Bomb Started An Unlikely Horror Franchise

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"Now, people seem to get the humor ... then, they didn't." Those are the words screenwriter Stephen David Brooks speaking in a 2022 interview with the YouTube channel "Pennywise Etc." Brooks was speaking about 1995's "The Mangler," an ill-fated big-screen adaptation of Stephen King's short story of the same name. Intended to be something of a horror/comedy, it simply confused audiences in its day, with critics giving it little to no love at the time either.

Usually, unsuccessful movies either disappear into obscurity or find their audience down the road. In most cases, either way, sequels are off the table. Rare cases such as "Blade Runner" eventually giving way to "Blade Runner 2049," which became a cautionary tale rather than a resounding success, do crop up from time to time. In this case, a flat-out critical and commercial flop somehow managed to spawn a three-movie franchise, serving as quite probably the most unlikely franchise based on King's work to ever come about.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "The Mangler" in honor of its 30th anniversary. We'll go over how the film came to be, how it brought several horror icons under one roof, the promise that existed in the packed that was put together by New Line Cinema, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the years after its disastrous release, and what we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?