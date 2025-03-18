12 Best Movies Like Wicked

"Wicked," released with enough green and pink merchandising to choke a horse, has been one of the rare musical extravaganzas to cross over from an audience of theater enthusiasts into the mainstream. Based on the popular Broadway musical starring Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (which in turn was based on a Gregory Maguire novel of the same name), "Wicked" tells the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." Elphaba (the wicked witch during her pre-"Wizard of Oz" years, played by Cynthia Erivo) ends up becoming roommates with Glinda (Ariana Grande as the future good witch) while they're both studying magic at university. An unlikely friendship blossoms between the two total opposites — until it's suddenly tested by the lure of the Wizard and his Emerald City.

"Wicked" was a smash hit, earning over $700 million at the box office and 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Erivo), and Best Supporting Actress (Grande). It ultimately won two — best production design and best costume design — the latter of which made Oscar history, as Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win in the category. While fans will get the opportunity to watch the second half of the story in theaters in November 2025, that's still a ways away. To help pass the time, here's a list of films like "Wicked" that you might want to seek out. (And before you ask, "The Wizard of Oz" isn't on the list, because ... well, that one should be obvious.)