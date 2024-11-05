The 10 Best Dark Fantasy Movies, Ranked

There is something about the dark fantasy movie genre that just isn't easily replicated. While many a fantasy movie has transported audiences to new and expansive worlds with epic stories of big adventures, historically the genre has also been limited by both technology and budgets that restrain movies from achieving the potential of the stories being told.

The dark fantasy genre, however, often tells smaller scale stories inspired by fairy tales, focusing on eerie atmosphere, stellar creature and set design rather than VFX spectacle. Still, many dark fantasy movies have fantastic special effects that feel as grand and epic as big budget blockbusters. Even in animation, the dark fantasy genre has delivered some of the best and scariest works in the medium.

From the apogee of the genre in the 80s, to modern examples, this list pins down the 10 best dark fantasy movies out there.