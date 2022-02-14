According To Guillermo Del Toro, We Have The Universe To Thank For Pan's Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro sat at a crossroads in 2005. The heat was still palpable from the pair of Hollywood tentpole films he made, "Blade II" and "Hellboy." The University of Guadalajara alum had gotten offers to stay on the superhero path, working with big studio properties, or he could embark on an intensely personal project with less money, but fewer creative restrictions.

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Pan's Labyrinth," the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted Del Toro, actor Doug Jones, and cinematographer Guillermo Navarro for a screening and Q&A. There, the "Cronos" director looked back on his 2006 fantasy-horror with pride and awe. But there was a time when he was unsure that it was the right move to make, following the praise he received for his superhero movie entries. "After 'Hellboy' and 'Blade II' were successful, I got offered every superhero movie — they were starting to pick up," Del Toro said at the event. "I was thinking about it because it was very tempting and I said, 'Do I do 'Pan's Labyrinth' or do I do a big movie?'"

For context, Del Toro's "Blade" sequel released in 2002 and "Hellboy" dropped in 2004, right when Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films were enjoying lucrative box office returns; "X2," "Daredevil," and Ang Lee's take on the Incredible Hulk all came out in the interim between Del Toro's comic book adaptations. As such, the filmmaker was still mulling over the opportunity to do more hero pictures when fate struck and he forgot his dog-eared notebook in the back of a London cab. As devastating as the prospect is to any writer, the driver promptly returned the notebook to the storyteller, who took it as a sign from the heavens.

"I said, I understand Lord," recalls Del Toro, "I'll do 'Pan's Labyrinth,' but give me my notebook back."