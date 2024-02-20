The Studio Ghibli Masterpiece That Subconsciously Inspired Godzilla Minus One

"Godzilla Minus One" is not only one of the best movies of 2023, but also one of the best movies in the entire 70-year history of the "Godzilla" franchise. This is a movie that makes Godzilla a formidable force of nature, a monster to be terrified of and whose atomic breath now has a striking resemblance to nuclear explosions — bringing the King of Monsters back to his roots as an allegory for nuclear power.

Much like "Shin Godzilla," part of the appeal is that "Godzilla Minus One" draws from different sources of inspirations than just other "Godzilla" movies (though this one is also influenced by the first film in the franchise). Director and writer Takashi Yamazaki is a big fan of American movies, and he clearly pays homage to "Jaws" in a key scene. But there are also elements from anime that inspired him subconsciously, including one of Hayao Miyazaki's best films.

Speaking with The Verge, Yamazaki explained how he drew from "Princess Mononoke" and its stunning opening scene. "This is actually something I realized after I finished 'Minus One' and started reflecting on the entire process," he said. "This is very specific to Japanese culture and has roots in both Shintoism and animism, but at the very beginning of 'Mononoke,' the people have to calm the raging spirit down, and I wanted to create a Godzilla in a very similar vein."