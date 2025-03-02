Only One Hulk Movie Has Nailed This Important Part Of The Marvel Character

1962's "Incredible Hulk" #1 (by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) introduces Bruce Banner as a scientist working on a "G-Bomb" in New Mexico, before he's caught in its blast and becomes the Hulk. It was a nifty, timely B-science-fiction premise: J. Robert Oppenheimer cursed with the power of his destructive creation. The cover of "Incredible Hulk" #1 asks, "Is he man or monster or ... is he both?" suggesting Banner and the Hulk are two halves of a whole. Yet the story itself sets up a firm wall between them. The shtick of the character is the contrast between a meek scientist and a muscular brute.

Before the internet gave people the ability to read practically any comic at a whim, older Marvel issues could easily fall out of print or reach. That meant famous issues would be reprinted, or new issues would retell the origins of the characters. For example, "Amazing Spider-Man" #50 is most famous as "Spider-Man No More," but it also retells Peter Parker's origin when he remembers why he became Spider-Man in the first place.

1985's "Incredible Hulk" #312 by Bill Mantlo and Mike Mignola (future creator of Hellboy) retold the Hulk's origin — but it opened further back than the original issue. Bruce Banner's father, Brian, was a nuclear plant worker. He was paranoid that his job had mutated his genes and so was wary of having children in the first place, only being talked into it by his wife Rebecca. From the second Bruce was born, Brian looked on him as a monster. His fears seemed to be confirmed when Bruce showed abnormally high intelligence as a boy, and Brian turned physically abusive towards him and Rebecca.

"Incredible Hulk" #377 (by Peter David and artist Dale Keown) returns to Bruce's childhood, when Dr. Leonard Samson gives the Hulk hypnotherapy. It turns out Brian was even worse: Rebecca grew fed up with him and tried to leave him with her son, so Brian beat her to death in front of Bruce.

Peter David's "Hulk" run lasted over 100 issues, and one of his key innovations was writing Bruce Banner as afflicted with Dissociative Identity Disorder. The original Hulk, who had grey skin and average intelligence, was retconned as a separate alter ego from the later and more famous Green Hulk. Bruce developed these personas in childhood as people who could protect him from his father's abuse; that's why the Hulk desires most to be left alone, and rages when people attack him (and Bruce). Why does the Green Hulk have the intelligence of a child? It's because mentally, he is one.

Now, this is a retcon, and clearly not something Lee or Kirby thought of when creating the Hulk. But it's a good retcon, like Magneto being a Holocaust survivor, one that deepens the Hulk's character and makes his tragedy deeper than mad science. Ang Lee certainly thought so.