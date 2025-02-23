Why George Sr. Was The One Who Took Sheldon To Caltech In Young Sheldon

Sometimes the way we look back on our lives can really change with time and experience, and in the case of Sheldon Cooper, a little bit of earned wisdom helped him reshape the way he thought about his father. In "The Big Bang Theory," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) remembers his dad as a nearly abusive adulterer, but in the prequel series "Young Sheldon," he seems to have softened on his dad, George Sr. (Lance Barber), just a bit. One of the first times we get a chance to see a truly sweet side of George is in season 3 when he takes Sheldon on a visit to his dream school, California Institute of Technology, and it turns out that was a very deliberate decision on the part of the creative team behind the show. Sheldon's visit to CalTech is a big deal because it's where he will one day meet his best friends from "The Big Bang Theory," which made some fans wonder why his mom Mary (Zoe Perry) didn't take him. (Mary has a stronger connection to both her son and "The Big Bang Theory," where she's played by Perry's mother, Laurie Metcalf.)

In an interview with TV Line, series co-creator Steve Molaro explained that season 3, episode 16, "Pasadena," was an important moment for George and Sheldon's relationship and that it was important for them to get a little more time together. By the end of the series, George was a beloved member of the family, and his death near the series finale was a truly devastating blow.