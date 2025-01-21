How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Really Feels About Those Nepotism Accusations

Perry also noted that, although she did have an advantage thanks to her mother, she still never treated the gig as a sure thing during the audition. "I didn't want to get my hopes up about it because you never know how things are going to shake out," she explained. "I didn't put too much stock in the idea that this could be a slam dunk because you never know. Even when something seems to make sense on the page, there's always stuff you're unaware of."

Of course, this wasn't the first time Perry got a role playing a younger version of one of her mother's characters. In the '90s, she also starred as a young Jackie Harris in two episodes of "Roseanne." Those were her first-ever acting credits, although she didn't start seriously acting until over a decade later. In a 2017 interview with People, Metcalf explained that she thought Perry had caught "the acting bug" on the set of "Roseanne," but she "didn't think it would be a good idea for a kid that young." When Metcalf dove into acting, she did so with a full adult understanding of what such a career would entail.

When it comes to "Young Sheldon," Metcalf was supportive of her daughter taking on her role, although she jokingly suggested at a 2024 Calgary Expo panel (via Collider) that "Young Sheldon" should've featured a "face-off" between the two versions of the character. ("I would definitely — I did play with Zoe one time [...] Maybe we should have a Mary Cooper face-off, and people could [vote] who's the better Mary Cooper," as she put it.) "Young Sheldon" never did such a thing, although in those final episodes of season 7 (after George Sr. tragically passed), you can start to see Perry's Mary Cooper morphing into the slightly colder, more religious version of Mary Cooper that Metcalf portrayed. The two versions didn't literally meet, but they did start to collide a little by the end.