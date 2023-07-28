David Tennant's Son Embraces The Nepo Baby Allegations In Good Omens Season 2
This post contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.
What's the right way to acknowledge the privilege with which you were raised? It's probably not by having your publicist shut down the question, as Ben Platt did in a recent Rolling Stone interview. Allison Williams sits at the other side of the spectrum of the "nepo baby" discourse, having eloquently and succinctly acknowledged her "fortunate" circumstances in an interview last year. Nepotism in Hollywood is a subject of endless fascination and discourse these days, and while the range of responses from celebrity kids has been wide, I think it's safe to say that Ty Tennant has chosen the most entertaining approach to the topic: Play some chaotic nepo babies on TV.
Ty, who is the son of actors Georgia and David Tennant, joined his dad in the latest season of "Good Omens" during a flashback "minisode" about the biblical story of Job. Ty played Job's most obnoxious child, who argues for special treatment when angels come to kill him because, well, everyone knows his dad is God's favorite. The Job plotline in general is one of the funniest parts of season 2, but it's made even better by the younger Tennant's surprise cameo and unapologetically snobbish role.
Job's son is the original nepo baby
It's clear from the moment the demon Crowley (Tennant) and angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) drop into his lavish house that Job hasn't exactly been living on the straight and narrow. One of his kids immediately mistakes the angel for a servant of sorts, asking if he brought the wine her dad prayed for, for an upcoming party. Aziraphale is flummoxed but doesn't have time to consider this before Ennon (Ty Tennant) pops in, dripping condescension.
"You'd better pop off and get it now, hadn't you?" he says, waving his hand dismissively. He keeps the cartoonishly haughty pose going when he explains to his guests that he's the son of Job: "You know, the Job? Literally God's favorite human?" Ty's whole performance here reminds me of one of the best "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" bits, when Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) plays an adult nepo baby who won't stop whining to his powerful dad over the phone. After Ennon pointedly uses Aziraphale's heavenly garment as a hand towel, the angel is a lot less hesitant about punishing these kids — even if he and Crowley do just end up temporarily turning them into lizards.
This isn't even the worst brat Tennant has played
Hilariously, Ennon isn't even the first nepo baby Ty Tennant has played. While his turn in "Good Omens" is deliciously ironic given that he's sharing the screen with his actual dad while playing a nightmare child, he also played a privileged brat in "House of the Dragon." On the HBO show, Tennant's character is honestly even more deserving of smiting, as his character Aegon Targaryen is a vicious misogynist and a violent bully. Yet Aegon's mom still covers for him at every turn, coddling him when he's younger and, as he grows up, even convincing at least one woman on the castle staff to avoid speaking out about his assault against her.
Aegon is an unforgivable brute, making him an interesting character for Ty to take as one of his first major on-screen roles, but I'm glad to see him play a much lighter, more ridiculous type of nepo baby this time around. There's a winking sense of self-reference to the Job flashbacks, made all the funnier by the fact that the real-life Tennant family seems, by all accounts, to be incredibly lovely. It's great to see them approach the family business with good humor, and it's safe to say that Ty Tennant has given one of the best responses to the nepo baby discourse to date, just by letting his work speak for itself.
"Good Omens" season 2 is now on Prime Video.