David Tennant's Son Embraces The Nepo Baby Allegations In Good Omens Season 2

This post contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.

What's the right way to acknowledge the privilege with which you were raised? It's probably not by having your publicist shut down the question, as Ben Platt did in a recent Rolling Stone interview. Allison Williams sits at the other side of the spectrum of the "nepo baby" discourse, having eloquently and succinctly acknowledged her "fortunate" circumstances in an interview last year. Nepotism in Hollywood is a subject of endless fascination and discourse these days, and while the range of responses from celebrity kids has been wide, I think it's safe to say that Ty Tennant has chosen the most entertaining approach to the topic: Play some chaotic nepo babies on TV.

Ty, who is the son of actors Georgia and David Tennant, joined his dad in the latest season of "Good Omens" during a flashback "minisode" about the biblical story of Job. Ty played Job's most obnoxious child, who argues for special treatment when angels come to kill him because, well, everyone knows his dad is God's favorite. The Job plotline in general is one of the funniest parts of season 2, but it's made even better by the younger Tennant's surprise cameo and unapologetically snobbish role.