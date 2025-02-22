15 Best TV Shows Like The Big Bang Theory
Simply put, "The Big Bang Theory" is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, running for an impressive 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019. The show revolved around a close-knit group of young adult friends, each carrying their comedic weight and bringing in their own unique flair and quirks. Audiences got to see the main cast of "The Big Bang Theory" mature together, with many of its characters falling in love and moving to their next stage of life. Along the way, the show mixed in plenty of pop culture references to its signature sense of humor, often in celebration of geeky lifestyles.
Fortunately, for those looking to keep the comedy coming after finishing "The Big Bang Theory," there are plenty of similar shows available to watch. These range from sitcoms with broadly similar premises to spinoffs that actually expand the world of "The Big Bang Theory" itself. Here are the 15 best TV shows like "The Big Bang Theory" that fans should check out.
Friends
If there was ever a show that set the template for "The Big Bang Theory" and countless sitcoms in between, it's "Friends." Premiering in 1994 and running for 10 seasons until 2004, "Friends" followed six young professionals living in opposite apartments in Manhattan. At the core of the series are two love stories, one between Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), and the other between Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry). These six friends help each other as they endure the ups and downs of their romances and careers living in the big city.
Just as "The Big Bang Theory" starts out as a show about young neighbors and their ensuing relationship, so too does "Friends." Each of the main cast complements each other well, with Chandler, Joey (Matt LeBlanc), and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) as the quirky standouts. "Friends" dominated the airwaves by the end of its run, with the show's legacy living on decades after its conclusion. "Friends" set an enduring sitcom formula that can be seen in "The Big Bang Theory" and many other shows on this list.
Scrubs
The 2001 sitcom "Scrubs" takes its narrative cues from "M*A*S*H*," balancing workplace comedy with medical drama heart. Set in the fictional California-based Sacred Heart Hospital, "Scrubs" has recent med school grads J.D. Dorian (Zach Braff) and Christopher Turk (Donald Faison) join the hospital's staff as physicians. The two young doctors and their colleagues endure constantly making life-or-death medical decisions and procedures together. However, the group's admittedly weird sense of humor remains firmly intact as they grow into their careers and lives together.
"Scrubs" could get absolutely heartbreaking at times, underscoring the emotional stakes, but not at the expense of the comedy. Much of the hilarity comes from J.D. and Turk's long-standing friendship, elevated by J.D.'s occasional fantasy sequences. Along the way, the two not only grow into the responsibilities of their jobs, but also grow up overall, finding lasting love as they dive into adulthood. Running for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010, "Scrubs" is a reminder that the funniest shows shouldn't be afraid to get serious.
Two and a Half Men
Before co-creating "The Big Bang Theory," prolific television producer Chuck Lorre co-created the hit CBS sitcom "Two and a Half Men." For the first eight seasons, brothers Charlie (Charlie Sheen) and Alan (Jon Cryer) raised Alan's young son Jake (Angus T. Jones). Alan is continually frustrated by Charlie's hedonistic lifestyle, but the brothers form an effective co-parenting duo. For the final four seasons, Alan lives with Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher), a tech tycoon looking for direction in his life.
"Two and a Half Men" is essentially "The Odd Couple" for contemporary audiences, albeit with a single parent twist. While the show was at its best when it focused on Sheen and Cryer's chemistry, the series found its second wind after Charlie Sheen's firing following the eighth season. A lot of that comes from Cryer's steadily reliable comedic performance as the perpetually flustered and clueless Alan, no matter who the character is living with. Buoyed by a parade of celebrity guest stars, "Two and a Half Men" positioned Lorre as the reigning sitcom king.
How I Met Your Mother
Arguably the best contemporary to "The Big Bang Theory," at least with a similar sitcom setup, "How I Met Your Mother" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014. Hopeless romantic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) decides he's ready to settle down and get married after his roommates get engaged. This search takes a complicated turn when Ted meets Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), who seems like his perfect match except for her disinterest in getting married and having kids. Across the series, Ted finds clues that gradually lead him to the woman who he will eventually marry by the show's ending.
With its rapid-fire, dialogue-driven comedy and memorable main ensemble, "How I Met Your Mother" remains an endearing sitcom years later. Given its premise, the show gears more towards serious romance than "The Big Bang Theory," but shares broader sensibilities. Both series rely heavily on pop culture references and cutaway gags, with "HIMYM" often deriving much of its humor from resident ne'er-do-well Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris). While it may have run a season or two too long, "How I Met Your Mother" is a modern classic.
Mike & Molly
Melissa McCarthy was one of the biggest comedic actors of the 2010s and, for much of the decade, starred in the Chuck Lorre sitcom "Mike & Molly." McCarthy stars as Molly Flynn, a Chicago elementary school teacher who begins dating police officer Mike Biggs (Billy Gardell). Initially bonding over a mutual desire to lose weight, Molly and Mike's relationship quickly grows more serious, leading to their eventual marriage. As they grow closer, so too do their respective extended families and friend groups.
There is a workmanship-like quality to "Mike & Molly," following a tried-and-true sitcom premise without many frills or surprises along the way. But, for a show but an unassuming, middle-class couple just trying to get by, that setup feels oddly right at home. This formula is elevated by McCarthy and Gardell, playing naturally well off of each other, both comically and when they need to deliver upon the emotional stakes. Quietly reliable in delivering laughs and heart, "Mike & Molly" ran for six seasons before coming to an end.
Raising Hope
2010's "Raising Hope" certainly has a unique premise, with protagonist Jimmy Chance (Lucas Neff) raising a surprise baby daughter he had from a one-night stand with a serial killer. Helping Jimmy with his daughter are his family and his girlfriend and co-worker Sabrina (Shannon Woodward). Rounding out the ensemble is comedy legend Cloris Leachman, playing Jimmy's irascible great-grandmother Maw Maw. The Chance family live in a sleepy small Virginia town, with series creator Greg Garcia crafting another heartfelt underdog story like his previous show, "My Name Is Earl."
While the emphasis is definitely on unorthodox families in "Raising Hope," the sentimentality is mixed with the show's occasionally absurd sense of humor. A lot of the comedy comes from Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt, playing Jimmy's parents, who are the consistently the funniest elements within the series. But for as wild and crass as the show can get, "Raising Hope" always maintains clear sight of its heart and empathy for its main characters.
Happy Endings
While many successful sitcoms have a tendency to outstay their welcome, "Happy Endings" is a show that ended far too soon. The series opens with protagonist Alex Kerkovich (Elisha Cuthbert) leaving her fiance Dave (Zachary Knighton) at the altar. This leaves Alex and Dave's social circle scrambling to preserve their friendships in the wake of this abrupt change. With Alex and Dave deciding to remain friends, the series quickly pivots to how they and their friends handle their own life challenges.
"Happy Endings" is one of those shows that really found itself after its opening handful of episodes, both in narrative direction and writing to its main characters' strengths. Adam Pally, in particular, shines as the group's sloppiest member, Max, and is a comedic powerhouse throughout the series' run. ABC canceled "Happy Endings" after its third season, but the show continues to endure, finding new viewers years after its conclusion. Boasting a strong ensemble and sharp writing, "Happy Endings" is a vastly underrated sitcom that went off the air before it could find its audience.
2 Broke Girls
Mismatched duos are a well-worn sitcom trope, relying heavily on the rapport between their lead actors. Fortunately, 2011's "2 Broke Girls" has plenty of strong rapport and then some between its leads, Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs. After socialite Caroline Channing (Behrs) is left bankrupt by her father's dirty business dealings, she begins working as a server at a Brooklyn diner. She befriends her co-worker Max Black (Dennings), with the two young women eventually becoming roommates and business partners in their own modest venture selling cupcakes.
Admittedly, quite a bit of "2 Broke Girls" hasn't aged well in regards to how it depicts stereotypes for laughs, especially in its early seasons. What makes the show worth watching is Dennings' sardonic performance as Max, juxtaposed with Behrs' playing the clueless Caroline. The two actors hit it off right from their first scenes together and their chemistry fuels the entire series. "2 Broke Girls" is one of those shows that feels tailor-made for its leads across its six-season run.
New Girl
Though actor Zooey Deschanel had found considerable big screen success, starring in movies like "500 Days of Summer," she pivoted to television, starring in "New Girl." Deschanel plays Jess Day, a teacher who moves into an apartment with three male roommates after a recent breakup. This quartet is joined by Jess' lifelong best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) as they navigate life in their late 20s and 30s in Los Angeles. Amidst the gang's antics, Jess begins to fall for her roommate Nick (Jake Johnson) while Cece becomes involved with Nick's friend Schmidt (Max Greenfield).
Deschanel's signature adorability elevates "New Girl" above standard sitcom fare, while the rest of the ensemble cast quickly gels into place. By the end of the first season, "New Girl" began to lean into its ensemble's strengths, especially Johnson and Greenfield's comedic chops. As the series found its voice, "New Girl" wasn't afraid to get weird, bringing in numerous celebrity guest stars, even staging a crossover with "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The ultimate comfort sitcom, "New Girl" knows when to pull back and let its players do their thing and when to dial up the wackiness.
Surburgatory
The ABC series "Suburgatory" ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2014 and was something of a satire on the sitcom genre. When single parent George Altman (Jeremy Sisto) discovers condoms in the bedroom of his teenage daughter Tessa (Jane Levy), he moves them from New York City to the suburbs. However, the Altmans quickly discover they don't quite fit in with their well-to-do neighbors either, creating a new set of challenges. This includes Tessa's deadpan popular girl classmate and rival Dalia (Carly Chaikin), who becomes a fixture in the Altmans' lives.
Any sitcom that features both Alan Tudyk and Chris Parnell as series regulars is going to naturally earn a spot on this list. But beyond its quirkiest comedic duo, "Suburgatory" pokes fun at the white-picket fence image of suburbia with glee. Sisto and Levy do well as the show's central father-daughter duo, though Chaikin consistently steals every scene she's in as Dalia. An overlooked gem, "Suburgatory" lovingly spoofs its own genre while telling a heartfelt family story.
Mom
Outside of a handful of sitcom guest appearances, actor Allison Janney was primarily known for her acclaimed dramatic work in film and television. This changed in 2013, with Janney joining Anna Faris to headline co-creator Chuck Lorre's sitcom "Mom." Single mother Christy (Faris) moves back in with her mother Bonnie (Janney) in an effort to give her life a fresh start. Though Christy and Bonnie slide back into their dysfunctional dynamic, they bond over their mutual recovery from addiction.
"Mom" is one of Chuck Lorre's best shows, in no small part due to Janney and Faris' stellar performances. The series also contains more serious moments than much of Lorre's usual sitcom fare, giving the show and its characters a real emotional resonance. Faris would leave the series after its seventh season, but Janney still kept the show just as funny and compelling for its eight and final season. An invigorating comedic turn from Janney, "Mom" proved there was no genre she couldn't conquer as an actor.
The Goldbergs
'80s nostalgia and family-based humor collide in the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," which ran for 10 seasons from 2013 to 2023. Set in the suburbs of Philadelphia, the show is based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg's own upbringing in the '80s. As Adam (Sean Giambrone), the youngest child in his family, grows up, he aspires to be a filmmaker. This is reflected in his deep love of pop culture, which is a prominent staple throughout the series. The series ends with all three Goldberg children graduating from high school, with Adam remaining home for an extra year to care for his grieving mother Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey).
Like "The Big Bang Theory," the pop culture references and gags come fast and furious in "The Goldbergs." Given the latter show's setting, there is a lot of overlap in these geek-friendly allusions, as well as a multitude of '80s-oriented guest stars. Like the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff "Young Sheldon," "The Goldbergs" is one of those rare coming-of-age sitcoms where we get to see its protagonist come-of-age. A love letter to a bygone era, "The Goldbergs" wears its heart as proudly as it does its geek culture credentials.
Young Sheldon
For any major fans of "The Big Bang Theory," it's a bit of a no-brainer for them to check out its spinoff series, starting with "Young Sheldon." Launched in 2017, the prequel series follows the upbringing of child genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up in the '80s and early '90s in Texas. Though prodigiously gifted in mathematics and science, Sheldon struggles with common social cues as he progresses through high school and college at an early age. Despite their intellectual differences, Sheldon's family still very much loves and cares for their son, even if they don't always understand him.
This may be a hot take, but in many ways, "Young Sheldon" is actually the superior show to "The Big Bang Theory." The sitcom premise is less formulaic than its predecessor and the show leans more into heartfelt sentimentality than constantly going for cheap laughs. Just as Sheldon is supported by his loving family, Armitage is backed by a tight ensemble cast including a standout performance from Lance Barber as George Cooper. More a worthy follow-up to "The Big Bang Theory," "Young Sheldon" quickly establishes itself as its own solid sitcom.
The Conners
After the sudden end to the "Roseanne" revival, the main cast forged on immediately thereafter in the continuation series "The Conners." Opening in the aftermath of Roseanne Conner's untimely death, the surviving family mourns her loss while moving forward with their lives in suburban Illinois. As Roseanne's widower Dan (John Goodman) holds the family together, he finds new love with her old classmate Louise (Katey Sagal). Meanwhile, the rest of the family learns how to move on from their shared loss in their own ways, continuing their working class lives.
"The Conners" more adequately proves that the beloved characters and legacy of "Roseanne" can survive and thrive without Roseanne Barr. Goodman and the rest of the ensemble cast effortlessly inhabit their usual roles with a renewed focus for the continuation series. "The Conners" could've easily been dead-on-arrival from the controversy surrounding the abrupt cancellation of "Roseanne." But with solid writing and strong performances from its cast, the franchise continued on for seven additional seasons.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
After "Young Sheldon" proved there was plenty of life in the "Big Bang Theory" franchise, a sequel spinoff "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" began in 2024. Picking up where "Young Sheldon" left off in 1994, Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) are newly married and raising a baby daughter. Georgie bristles under how much his in-laws belittle and insult him while working as an auto mechanic to support his family. Meanwhile, Mandy tries to rediscover herself with her new domestic role after moving out from her parents' house.
Even without Sheldon, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" has plenty of its own charm to spare. This spinoff relies even more heavily on slice-of-life storytelling and humor than its predecessor had, usually to great effect. Backing up Jordan and Osment is a solid ensemble cast, with Rachel Bay Jones especially shining through as Mandy's wry mother Audrey. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" marks the "Big Bang Theory" franchise moving away from its central characters' legacies, finding more room to explore without the shadow of Sheldon Cooper.