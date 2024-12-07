The acclaimed 2009 comedy "500 Days of Summer," memorably starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel, is widely considered a love story, despite the movie explicitly denying this association. As its lead actors maintain, the film is more of a coming-of-age tale than a conventional romance, with its protagonist confronting the truth about the nature of love. For those who enjoy the movie's quirky sense of humor, eclectic soundtrack, and refreshingly grounded and related performances, there are several thematically similar films. While some of these comparable movies are outright romantic comedies, what really links them to "500 Days of Summer" are their young adult coming-of-age sensibilities.

This isn't to say that these movies are directly inspired by "500 Days of Summer" either; several on this list were released years before. What these movies have in common is a wry, often self-aware and dialogue-driven sense of humor, with the story anchored by two likable leads. And, in quite a few of these films, the soundtrack not only organically fits into the narrative but elevates the entire viewing experience. Here are the 12 best movies to watch if you like "500 Days of Summer."