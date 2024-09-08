Joaquin Phoenix's Best Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

Joaquin Phoenix made his professional acting debut in the 1985 TV movie "Kids Don't Tell," a heady primetime drama about child victims of sexual assault. Phoenix was only 11 at the time. The following year, Phoenix first appeared in theaters in the kid-friendly drama "SpaceCamp," about teenagers and children who are accidentally launched into space. Phoenix continued to land high-profile roles with interesting directors, appearing in Ron Howard's "Parenthood" in 1989 and Gun Van Sant's "To Die For" in 1995. Phoenix soon became an indie darling, and a go-to actor for extreme, quirky, sometimes dark roles. He played a kooky thug in Oliver Stone's "U Turn," and a wise pornographer in Joel Schumacher's "8mm."

By the time he appeared in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" in 2000, Phoenix was a household name. The role earned him the first of four (to date) Academy Award nominations. He would also be nominated for playing Johnny Cash in the biopic "Walk the Line," and for playing a total lunatic in Paul Thomas Anderson's "The Master." He also played the lead character in Anderson's whimsical stoner noir "Inherent Vice." Phoenix won his first Oscar in 2019 for playing the title villain in Todd Phillips' overwhelmingly successful "Joker." Most recently, Phoenix played the title character in the panic-attack movie "Beau is Afraid," the title character in Scott's "Napoleon," and will soon reprise the Joker in "Joker: Folie à Deux," due in theaters on October 4.

Whether or not one always loves Phoenix's movies, one cannot deny that he makes interesting choices. He tends to work with unique filmmakers and likes to swing for the walls while performing. He knows how he is perceived, and the actor once tried to satirically "reinvent" himself as a rapper (?) in a bizarre public persona experiment, detailed in the mockumentary "I'm Still Here." Phoenix is an odd man.

None of the above films, however, received better notices than his 2013 sci-fi film "Her," directed by Spike Jonze. That film has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 296 reviews.