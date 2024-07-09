The Perfect Ethan Hawke Romance, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Watching Richard Linklater's 1995 romantic drama "Before Sunrise," it's not hard to grasp why Frenchwoman Céline (Julie Delpy) is taken with the American Jesse (Ethan Hawke), a fellow 20-something traveler she encounters on a train ride back to Paris after visiting her grandmother. With flawless, floppy hair and a sensitive, intellectual manner, he's an alluring mystery waiting to be investigated at a time in her life when she's far more inclined to imagine how chatting up an amicable stranger on a train might lead to something remarkable (as opposed to how it could go profoundly wrong).

Jesse immediately sparks to her too, and they soon find themselves drawn to one another and engrossed in their ensuing conversation. Throwing caution to the wind as only impetuous, gorgeous young people who don't realize just how carefree they really are can, they agree to hit the pause button on their respective lives and spend the rest of the day in Vienna shooting the s**t about art, love, and the universe.

"Before Sunrise," which Linklater directed from a script he co-wrote with Kim Krizan, captures the ecstasy and exhilaration of a youthful blossoming love affair like few other films have. It's little wonder, then, that it holds a perfect 100 percent rating and an average score of 8.8 out of 10 from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, albeit from a limited pool of 50 reviews. Of course, those who know their Linklater are well aware that Jesse and Céline's story not only continued in two more films, but that they also form what's regarded as one of the all-time great trilogies. Really, the only reason the sequels rank lower on Rotty T's is because they have more reviews on the website.

More importantly, they complement and enrich "Before Sunrise," forming a deeper meditation on the very idea of romance in the process.