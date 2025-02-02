The 15 Best Assassin Movies, Ranked

As strange as it is, moviegoers are fascinated by the assassin. Paid handsomely for their skills of stealth, marksmanship, martial arts, and general wanton violence, these contract killers have been the focus of some of the most thrilling and emotionally provocative films ever made.

Maybe it's because many of these hit-people share many viewers' relationship to their own work — a disdain for the spiritually emptying but financially necessary professions that command much of their life. Maybe it's because a criminal mastermind of this nature — so devoid of humanity that they reduce human lives to zeros in a bank account — reveals more about the world around them than any other character type.

Or maybe it's because we just like watching people fight with guns and swords. In any case, we've put together our own hit-list of flicks featuring them, ranked based on their quality, legacy, and depiction of these captivating killers.