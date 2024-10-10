A Forgotten 2011 Jason Statham Action Movie Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

In a sense, Netflix really is the new Blockbuster Video (or Hollywood Video or whatever rental chain my fellow old people preferred to frequent). Once you marched past the rows stacked with endless copies of the latest release at your local Blockbuster, you could uncover films and TV shows that either flew under the radar or were deemed too scandalous for mainstream tastes. (Stumbling upon and being mildly traumatized by the grotesque cover artwork for horror B-movies was practically a rite of passage for folks of a certain age.) You don't get anywhere near the same range of choices on Netflix — especially now that its library is increasingly composed of the service's originals — but it does similarly allow certain older, somewhat forgotten titles to gain a new lease on life, however fleeting it may be.

Admittedly, it's easier to understand why certain movies or series abruptly crack Netflix's daily top 10 when they do than it is with others. With Denzel Washington about to make a trip to the arena for next month's "Gladiator II," is it any wonder the streamer's subscribers are suddenly in the mood to revisit the Hollywood icon's previous offerings (even a film as middle-of-the-road as his team up with Mark Wahlberg on "2 Guns")? Alternatively, it's difficult to suss out exactly why the distinctly '00s crime thriller series "Prison Break" has popped on Netflix's top charts the way it has this year, other than its inherent bingeableness. (Call it the "Suits" effect.)

As for why the Jason Statham-led 2011 action-thriller "The Mechanic" has became one of the most-watched titles on Netflix for nearly a week straight now? Based on my extremely unscientific earlier studies on the subject, my hypothesis is that it's simply the sort of movie that tends to play well to the streaming masses.