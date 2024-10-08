A Forgotten Denzel Washington & Mark Wahlberg Movie Is Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts

How many times has a forgotten film found success on Netflix? Surely too many to count. The service has proven time and time again that, no matter how bad a movie is, if the public have been given long enough to forget it existed, it will more than likely see a resurgence in interest when fed into the streaming machine. Just take a look at the 2008 Keanu Reeves thriller "Street Kings," which had a renaissance on Netflix back in 2023. Or when Netflix breathed new life into the forgotten Aaron Eckhart-led action thriller "The Bricklayer" this year.

Now, it's Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg's turn. Wahlberg is no stranger to a streaming resurgence, with the actor's "Shooter" making waves on Netflix in 2023. This time, though he's joined by Denzel (who only just found his way into Netflix's top charts last month thanks to "American Gangster") in 2013's buddy cop actioner "2 Guns." With double the star power, a distinctly average critical response, and a solid 10 years between its release and its Netflix debut, this movie is surely primed to dominate Netflix.

The film is already showing as much, too. A Baltasar Kormákur-directed action comedy based on the comic book series of the same name, "2 Guns" is climbing Netflix's most-watched films chart. In it, Denzel plays DEA Special Agent Robert Trench, who teams up with undercover Naval Intelligence officer Michael Stigman (Wahlberg) after they discover they've both been set up by the mob. As you might expect, there are plenty of guns and fights and stuff, which just adds to the film's Netflix potential. In order to take the number one position, however, "2 Guns" faces some formidable competition.