A Forgotten Denzel Washington & Mark Wahlberg Movie Is Blowing Up Netflix's Top Charts
How many times has a forgotten film found success on Netflix? Surely too many to count. The service has proven time and time again that, no matter how bad a movie is, if the public have been given long enough to forget it existed, it will more than likely see a resurgence in interest when fed into the streaming machine. Just take a look at the 2008 Keanu Reeves thriller "Street Kings," which had a renaissance on Netflix back in 2023. Or when Netflix breathed new life into the forgotten Aaron Eckhart-led action thriller "The Bricklayer" this year.
Now, it's Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg's turn. Wahlberg is no stranger to a streaming resurgence, with the actor's "Shooter" making waves on Netflix in 2023. This time, though he's joined by Denzel (who only just found his way into Netflix's top charts last month thanks to "American Gangster") in 2013's buddy cop actioner "2 Guns." With double the star power, a distinctly average critical response, and a solid 10 years between its release and its Netflix debut, this movie is surely primed to dominate Netflix.
The film is already showing as much, too. A Baltasar Kormákur-directed action comedy based on the comic book series of the same name, "2 Guns" is climbing Netflix's most-watched films chart. In it, Denzel plays DEA Special Agent Robert Trench, who teams up with undercover Naval Intelligence officer Michael Stigman (Wahlberg) after they discover they've both been set up by the mob. As you might expect, there are plenty of guns and fights and stuff, which just adds to the film's Netflix potential. In order to take the number one position, however, "2 Guns" faces some formidable competition.
2 Guns is gunning for the top spot on Netflix
FlixPatrol, a site that tracks viewing metrics across the various streaming services, shows that "2 Guns" came out firing when it hit Netflix in early October. The film hit the most-watched films chart in the United States on October 4, 2024, arriving at number 10 before making its way to number six the following day. As of October 6, "2 Guns" was sitting at number five and continued its ascent, arriving at the third spot on October 7. Since hitting Netflix, then, "2 Guns" has been on an upward trajectory, and very well could take number one by the end of the week.
In order to do so, however, Denzel and Marky Mark will have to dethrone the follow-up to 2019's "The Platform," "The Platform 2," which is currently dominating Netflix's top charts. The Spanish horror film has captivated audiences worldwide, charting in 93 countries around the world and managing to hit number one in 63 of them. In order to reclaim the most-watched film chart for the U.S., "2 Guns" will not only have to contend with the global appeal of "The Platform 2," it will also have to fend off Illumination's "Sing," which currently occupies the number two position in the most-watched films chart stateside.
While that might seem like a tall order, we shouldn't underestimate the appeal of Denzel. Though we may be in a post-movie star age, the actor is one of the few performers who still commands impressive appeal. What's more, while the Rotten Tomatoes score for "2 Guns" might not be that great at just 64%, bear in mind that not only does Rotten Tomatoes maintain that there are only two perfect sci-fi movies, the success of Michael Fassbender flop "The Snowman" in 2023 surely proves that Netflixers aren't too picky when it comes to new (or perhaps that should be old?) streaming fare.