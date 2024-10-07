The Follow-Up To A Hit 2019 Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix's Top Charts

2019's "The Platform" was a dystopian horror movie that blended "Cube" with "Don Quixote." Described in /Film's review as "a dirty blast," this grim, on-the-nose allegory for social stratification was a hit for Netflix, especially after the pandemic hit and everyone turned to streaming to pass the time. When Netflixers weren't watching Chris Hemsworth punch people in "Extraction," they were watching director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's disturbing vision of a vertically-stacked prison where inmates are fed from a single platform that moves downward through the levels. As you can imagine, when the platform hits the lower cells, there isn't much left for the bottom-dwellers, leading the inmates to turn to cannibalism and all-out savagery in the face of their bleak existence.

If that sounds like a grand old time, you might be glad to know that a sequel, or rather, prequel has arrived. "The Platform 2" actually offers a more interesting take on this bizarre premise, though as /Film's Witney Seibold writes, the film is "better at personalizing its bizarre setting than the first, but it doesn't climax in any interesting way." Still, that doesn't seem to have stopped the movie from being an all-out hit for Netflix, with viewers around the world tuning into the Spanish horror.

Yes, it seems Netflixers are eager to descend through the various levels of hell once again, as the streamer offers up yet another hearty feast for its subscribers to pick dry in the form of "The Platform 2."