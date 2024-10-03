The Platform 2 Review: A Slightly More Interesting Take On A Bizarre Premise

It's difficult to ascertain where the quote came from, but someone wiser than myself once said that civilization is only nine meals away from anarchy. That is: if the citizens are starved, en masse, for three full days, governmental systems will collapse. One may be a moral, upstanding citizen, but if starved for three days, food theft becomes an attractive, natural option. Another old saying: If you see someone stealing food at the grocery store, no you didn't.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's "The Platform 2," arriving on Netflix without fanfare on October 4, details the above adage in knuckle crunching detail. This new sequel has the same premise and setting as the first "The Platform," which was consumed voraciously by Netflix subscribers in 2020 right at the start of Covid-related lockdowns. Who would have guessed a bleak, sci-fi story about being trapped inside with limited food would resonate at such a time? "The Platform 2" doesn't shake up the formula much, other than to dramatize a rise in violent tribalism between those who wish to perpetuate a carefully maintained system of resource allocation, and those who believe that it's every man for himself. It seems that "The Platform 2" may be just as timely.

The premise of the "Platform" movies plays better as a metaphor than as an actual story. In a futuristic dystopia, prisoners are held in a massive concrete tower with a cell on each story. Penetrating through each floor is a massive square hole through which prisoners can yell epithets at each other. Once a day, a floating platform covered with food is lowered through the hole, floor by floor, allowing prisoners to have their fill. Those on the top floors get to feast, but there is less and less food on the platform as it descends. By the time it gets down to the lower floors, there is no food left, and the prisoners are starving and resorting to cannibalism.

Get it? Get it? Of course you do. "The Platform 2" doesn't expand on the first's themes of class and ill-begotten resource allocation, but it does, at the very least, tell the story in a slightly more personal way.