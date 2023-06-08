Mark Wahlberg's Shooter Is Making Waves On Netflix Across The Globe, But Is It Worth Revisting?

Author Stephen Hunter's first Bob Lee Swagger novel, "Point of Impact," was published in 1993 and spawned a novel series that lasted seven volumes. The most recent Swagger novel, "Dead Zero," was published in 2010. Hunter also wrote several novels about Earl Swagger, Bob Lee's father, who died in 1955 but passed his passion for combat and shooting onto his son.

Antoine Fugua's 2007 film "Shooter" is based on "Point of Impact" and starred Mark Wahlberg as Bob Lee Swagger. In the film, as in the novel, Bob is a former Marine who has become disillusioned with the military, instead choosing a quiet life in a remote cabin, constantly shooting and tending to his gun collection. Bob is approached by a shady government organization to stop an assassination attempt. Naturally, Bob is revealed to be a patsy for the shady organization and is framed for an assassination. Also, many years prior to "John Wick," they kill Bob's dog. On the lam, Bob must use his sharpshooting skills to track down the bad guys and exonerate himself.

One needn't read the original novel to see that "Shooter" functions 100% as a light, action-packed, pulp airport read. It is one of the many, many illegitimate children of Tom Clancy's oeuvre. "Shooter" is shallow, violent, and an easy-to-consume puffball of a movie. Wahlberg's performance is never anything more than functional. Although he doesn't appear in the movie, one might also be forgiven for assuming Tony Goldwyn is in "Shooter." Kate Mara, Michael Peña, Elias Koteas, and Ned Beatty, however, are.

For reasons unknown, "Shooter" is currently one of the more-watched films on Netflix around the world. According to FlixPatrol, the film is #1 in Australia, Colombia, Cyprus, Finland, Ukraine, Morocco, Turkey, Iceland, Sweden, and Panama.