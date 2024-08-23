The Killer Review: John Woo's Reimagining Of His Classic Evolves His Action Style — Whether You Like It Or Not

John Woo's "The Killer" from 1989 is, without exaggeration, one of the greatest action films ever made. The Hong Kong filmmaker revolutionized action cinema across the globe with his bullet ballet style of gun-fu, expert use of slow motion, subversions of Western cinema tropes, and high-stakes heroism covered in blood. When he made his way to Hollywood, he melted eyes and brains with "Hard Target" and his masterpiece, "Face/Off," but audiences have distilled Woo's vision down to tropes instead of giving themselves over to the story. He became the guy known for big shoot-outs, doves, wuxia-style leaps, objects giving off sparks for no discernible reason, and at least one character with a tragic backstory that would make the Lifetime Movie Network blush.

Stripping those elements away, Woo has also been devoted to telling stories about complex characters — namely men — and the way a shared sense of honor/duty/revenge can complicate their relationships with those around them. He loves a good redemption arc, examining how the weight of past sins drags a person down, and his violence is used not unlike a song in a musical — it's an extension of overwhelming emotions. He has always been so much more than gigantic set pieces and Chow Yun-fat starring as the baddest motherf***er on the planet.

Hollywood has been trying to remake his Chinese masterpiece for over three decades, with the original caveat that the killer would need to be a woman as American audiences would interpret the relationship between the two male leads as homoerotic (Michelle Yeoh was approached at one point), or that the focus needed to shift from the hitman and the police officer on his heels to the hitman and the nightclub singer blinded during a shoot-out. But action movies have changed in the last 30 years, as has America's relationship with guns. Comparison is a thief of joy because while "The Killer" (1989) is an incomparable chef-d'oeuvre, Woo's reimagining for 2024 is an evolution of not just his style, but his relationship with weapons as a whole and a showcase of his appreciation for French action cinema.