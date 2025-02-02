10 Best Henry Cavill Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

It's the collision comic fans had been waiting for: the Boy in Blue versus the Dark Knight, righteousness against vigilantism, red briefs versus black. Within the context of the Snyderverse (or more formally, the DC Extended Universe), "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" came off the back of Cavill's DC debut, "Man of Steel," and introduced Ben Affleck as Batman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Although the film begins with great promise, showing the final events of "Man of Steel" through Bruce Wayne's perspective, the overall movie was underwhelming to say the least. What should have been the greatest showdown in comic book lore became reduced to Martha quips and jokes, only reflecting the clunky dialogue and lackluster narrative. However, perceptions changed when Snyder's director's cut, dubbed the "Ultimate Edition," was released alongside the home video release of the theatrical cut.

Adding over 30 minutes of deleted footage, "Ultimate Edition" rounds out a lot of the more confusing subplots of the theatrical release, including Lois Lane's (Amy Adams) mission in Africa and Clark Kent's excursion to Gotham City. The latter in particular offers the film a wider approach to the two co-leads sussing one another out in parallel: as Bruce considers Superman an existential threat and seeks a solution to control him, Clark uncovers Gothamites' true feelings towards the Caped Crusader.

Perhaps it's not everything we wanted or hoped, but I'm willing to wager that the cat and mouse game of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition)" cat will get a positive reassessment in the years to come.