I'm Not Even Mad At The New Snow White Trailer, Just Very, Very Tired

The Disney live-action remakes will continue until morale improves. This no longer feels like the beginnings of a troubling trend worth sounding the alarm bells about in the hopes of waking up sleepy mass audiences, or even a cynical business strategy designed to rake in profits by strip-mining classic films. It's all of those things and more, don't get me wrong. But the time for anger, wailing, and gnashing of teeth is well and truly over. This morning's release of the first full-length trailer for "Snow White" (er, make that "Disney's Snow White," as the studio insists on titling it) would normally be ripe for hot takes and overanalyzing every frame of new footage. Instead, the only emotion we can summon up is a deep, unrelenting wave of indifference.

We're just plain tired, folks.

It's bad enough that the entire production has been marred by a wave of negativity and controversy that has little to do with the quality of the movie itself. Star Rachel Zegler has been targeted by toxic and racist fans since the moment she was first cast as the famous princess. The YouTuber Industrial Complex has had a field day churning out lies and false rumors on a near-daily basis about Disney "canceling" the movie altogether. And, just to put an overripe cherry on top of this unappealing sundae, pandemic-related delays and significant reshoots have already catapulted the budget for "Snow White" into the stratosphere. All of this has gone down before we've even come close to approaching the blockbuster's release date. For those of us who spend way too much time online and have been plugged into all this discourse from the beginning, the only reasonable reaction is profound exhaustion. We'll still continue covering this film here at /Film because, frankly, it's simply too big not to. But, speaking only for myself, feel free to consider this as my official waving of the white flag. We've finally reached the "acceptance" stage after months of bargaining with myself and it's been a long time coming.