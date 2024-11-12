The Best Streaming Releases You Didn't Watch In October 2024

(Welcome to Under the Radar, a column where we spotlight specific movies, shows, trends, performances, or scenes that caught our eye and deserved more attention ... but otherwise flew under the radar. In this edition: Netflix's "The Diplomat" season 2, the Sam Raimi-produced thriller "Don't Move," and the genre-bending "It's What's Inside.")

Oops, all Netflix! Nobody would dispute that the mega-streaming platform easily leads the pack in terms of total subscribers, brand awareness, and catchy slogans. (Don't tell me that Prime Video and Disney+ haven't been trying to chase the coattails of "Netflix and chill" ever since they first debuted.) Netflix has also thoroughly disrupted the film industry and its conventional reliance on theaters worldwide, taking smash-hit franchises like the "Knives Out" movies and snatching them right out from under Lionsgate's nose ... though it might have met its match with Greta Gerwig insisting on a theatrical release for "The Chronicles of Narnia." It's even made inroads on awards season, convincing many of our greatest living directors to take their talents to the streaming space in a bid to claim the Academy Awards' top prizes for itself.

By all accounts, Netflix ought to be poised and ready to take over filmmaking as we know it — too bad it hardly bothers to market its own originals and high-profile acquisitions with any sense of consistency. We've beat this drum many times before and, yeah, we're going to do it again. It's not for lack of means or opportunity on the streamer's part, especially since its all-knowing algorithm tends to reward whichever titles stand the best chance of vacuuming up those fuzzy-sounding viewership metrics and cracking that semi-reliable top 10 website. So, in a quirk of scheduling, this month's edition of "Under the Radar" happens to focus on three Netflix titles that might've ended up lost in the streaming current.