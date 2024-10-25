Netflix's New Serial Killer Thriller Plunges A Yellowstone Star Into Horror Territory

As "Don't Move" begins, we learn that Iris is grieving the death of her child. Her grief has become so insurmountable that she's considering suicide. She drives out to the woods and perches on the edge of a cliff, ready to hurl herself into oblivion. But she's stopped by the arrival of a stranger: a pleasant-enough guy who says his name is Richard. Richard doesn't really try to stop Iris, but he has a calming effect on her, and she ultimately decides to step back from the edge. Unfortunately, Richard turns out to be a serial killer. He incapacitates Iris with a stun-gun disguised as an umbrella (do those exist? Where do you even get one? Can you buy them on Amazon?), binds her with zip-ties, and puts her in the backseat of his car.

Iris eventually comes to and is able to cut herself free with a Swiss Army Knife. This moment does a great job establishing her as a fighter — sure, she may have been moments away from dying by suicide a few scenes ago, but now she wants to live. She'll be damned if this creepy guy gets to kill her. However, Iris isn't out of the woods yet, both literally and figuratively. Richard tells her that while she was unconscious, he injected her with a paralytic — and that in about 20 minutes, her body is going to shut down and leave her immobilized. And that's exactly what happens. Just to increase the tension, the movie unfolds (almost) in real time.

To say more would dip into spoiler territory, but "Don't Move" finds clever new ways to keep its story moving even while its heroine is rendered motionless. "Don't Move" may not be the slickest thriller, or the most sophisticated, but it does a great job of keeping you on the edge of your seat. How is this going to turn out? How is Iris going to survive this terrifying ordeal? And how many people will end up dead along the way?

"Don't Move" is now streaming on Netflix.