The Boys Has A Preacher Cameo You Probably Missed

These days, "The Boys" is the most famous Garth Ennis comic due to its Prime Video TV adaptation. (Read our /Film review of "The Boys" season 4 here.) Even so, "The Boys" is not my favorite Garth Ennis comic.

I'm an avowed fan of "Sara," Ennis' Soviet-set World War 2 comic (drawn by Steve Epting) that has none of his usual crass humor. His best long-running comic is "Preacher" (drawn by the late Steve Dillon). A neo-Western road comic, "Preacher" has three main characters: Jesse Custer, a preacher who can command people to obey him with "the word of God," his tomboyish girlfriend Tulip O'Hare, and the Irish vampire Proinsias Cassidy. (His name is the Gaelic version of "Francis," and means "Frenchman.")

"Preacher" is as much a satirical black comedy as "The Boys" is, but it focuses more on religion than on corporations and superhero comics. God has left Heaven and all is not right with the world, and Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy are on a quest to find him.

There are no superheroes in "Preacher," but a cameo in "The Boys" #27 suggests that the two comics share more than a sense of humor. "Preacher" and "The Boys" take place in the same universe, because Billy Butcher is buddies with Cassidy. In said issue, Butcher and Hughie visit a New York City bar owned by a man named "Proinsias."

Dynamite Entertainment

"Preacher" ended with Cassidy becoming human again, and he apparently took that second lease on life to finally open the bar he always dreamed of. He looks little like he used to, but how many fellas do you know named "Proinsias"? Cassidy's appearance in "The Boys" also revisits some ideas that Ennis first explored with the character in "Preacher."