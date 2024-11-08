Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5's Most Obscure Joke May Be The Nerdiest Deep Cut Ever

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" will be sorely missed when it concludes for good at the end of its fifth season, as the adult animated series has managed to find the perfect balance between its crass humor and being a genuinely good "Star Trek" show. It's managed to be successful in large part because it's made by total "Star Trek" nerds, from super-nerdy (in a good way) creator Mike McMahan to star Tawny Newsome, who plays the rebellious lower decker Beckett Mariner and is a massive "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" superfan. Between them and the incredible writers and animators, they've made "Lower Decks" a beautiful tribute to everything there is to love about "Star Trek," and that includes lots of silly little deep cuts and Easter eggs.

One of the many fun things about watching "Lower Decks" is catching these references and feeling like you're in on the joke, but it's also pretty great when the references are so obscure that they send you on a research deep dive and you learn all new, great things about this expansive franchise. It's almost impossible to pick a favorite Easter egg from the series so far (although the season 3 reference to the idea that Deep Space Nine's Chief Engineer, Miles O'Brien, is the most important man in history is definitely up there), but season 5, episode 4 has given us a serious contender for the most obscure. In "A Farewell to Farms," there's a joke that requires not just knowledge of "Star Trek," but also of one of its most bizarre pieces of spin-off merchandise.