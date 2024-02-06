The Origin Story Behind Gowron's Famous Star Trek Stare

As the old meme dictates, find someone who looks at you the way Gowron looks at everything.

Gowron, played by actor Robert O'Reilly, only appeared in four episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and on eight episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," but O'Reilly's outsize performance left a massive impression in the minds of Trekkies everywhere. Gowron was initially introduced as a potential successor to the recently fallen head of the Klingon High Council, eventually ascending in the place of the conniving Duras. After his ascendency, Gowron would occasionally travel through the franchise to growl at other characters and demonstrably declare how the Klingon Empire was going to behave.

O'Reilly's performance involved a lot of mugging and growling, and as a result, Gowron has become one of the more openly memed characters in the franchise. Growl "Glory to you" or "You have brought shame upon your house," and you're probably already doing a pretty good Gowron impersonation. But only O'Reilly is capable of properly giving "Gowron eyes." The actor's wild, wide-eyed stare was employed frequently in his performances, and fans came to love it.

It seems that the growling and the wild stare stemmed directly from O'Reilly's initial audition for the part. He found that reading in a straightforward fashion wasn't cutting it, so he decided to shift into "high gear," as it were.