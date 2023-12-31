Gowron's Story In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Almost Had A Much Darker Ending

The glory-obsessed, wild-eyed Klingon character of Gowron (Robert O'Reilly) was first introduced in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Reunion" (November 5, 1990), in which the leadership of the Klingon High Council was in a state of flux. It seemed that the old Chancellor K'mpec (Charles Cooper) was being slowly poisoned, and one of two men was set to take his place. There was the dishonorable Duras (Patrick Massett) or the mysterious Gowron. Ultimately, Worf (Michael Dorn) killed Duras in a fit of rage after Duras murdered Worf's mate K'Ehlyr (Suzie Plakson), leaving Gowron in charge. Gowron would sit at the head of the Klingon High Council as Chancellor until the events of the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Tacking Into the Wind" (May 12, 1999), when Worf would slay him as well.

Gowron has always been a fan favorite, as Robert O'Reilly's performance was often enjoyably over-the-top. Grit your teeth and growl the phrase "Gloohry to yooooou," and you're on your way to doing a fantastic Gowron impersonation. In the world of Trekkies, Gowron regularly appears in memes. Robert O'Reilly retired from acting in 2006, but he still regularly appears at "Star Trek" conventions.

Gowron's arc would continue into "Deep Space Nine" as the Klingon Empire would become embroiled in the Dominion War. The War — against a malevolent species of shape-shifting Changelings — lasted for several seasons of "Deep Space Nine" and expanded the show to include about 30 lead characters and no small amount of intrigue.

In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, the "DS9" showrunners explained that Gowron was initially planned to be a Changeling in disguise.