A Tiny Star Trek: Lower Decks Easter Egg References One Of The Next Generation's Weirdest Characters

The latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," titled "The Best Exotic Nanite Hotel," takes place on the Cosmic Duchess, a massive, massive vacation cruise ship that has been outfitted with multiple enclosed, environmentally controlled vacation biomes. The ship includes a ski resort, a beach resort, a tropical river, and a slot machine-encrusted casino. The Duchess looks a lot like Earthship Ark from the short-lived 1973 Harlan Ellison sci-fi series "The Starlost," but it's unlikely anyone will understand that reference.

Early in the episode, Lieutenants Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) enthusiastically read a list of the Duchess' amenities. Mariner notes that they have 240 24-hour spas, an indoor water park, and, perhaps bafflingly, an underwater dry park. No one knows what an underwater dry park is, but they're eager to try. Boimler also notes that one of the space casinos has a bunch of Dixon Hill slot machines.

Ignoring for a moment that a slot machine is an illogical device to keep operating in a post-capitalist sci-fi future, Trekkies will instantly perk up when they hear the name Dixon Hill on "Lower Decks." As first introduced in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Big Goodbye," Dixon Hill was the protagonist in a series of 20th century private detective novels beloved by Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Dixon Hill mysteries had been adapted into immersive holodeck adventures, wherein the player takes on the role of Dixon Hill and solves mysteries themselves. Picard and other Enterprise crew members sometimes dressed in 1930s Earth clothing and gallivanted around Depression-era San Francisco, solving murders.

"Lower Decks" has now confirmed that Dixon Hill adventures were not merely an obscure hobby of Captain Picard's, but were actually well-known enough to warrant the construction of Dixon Hill-themed slot machines.