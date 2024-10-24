Disney+ Keeps Marvel & Star Wars 4K TV Show Steelbooks Coming, So Eat It, Netflix
Good news, physical media fans! Disney is giving more of its Disney+ exclusive shows 4K Ultra HD releases later this year. Netflix started the whole "You can only get this movie or TV show here" thing in the streaming world, which is why creators like Mike Flanagan don't mind if people pirate certain Netflix shows or movies. Other companies have been, very thankfully, breaking that trend. Disney is now bringing "The Mandalorian" season 3, "Ahsoka" season 1, "Hawkeye" season 1, and "Loki" season 2 to a shelf near you in December. Plan accordingly.
These "Star Wars" and Marvel Studios shows will come with brand new steelbook packaging, which you can check out below. Each release also includes exclusive concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus content. This trend started late last year when Disney gave "Loki" season 1, "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 steelbook releases. Apparently, that went well enough for the trend to continue. The titles will all be released on December 3, 2024 and are as follows:
-
"Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Complete Third Season"
-
"Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season"
-
"Marvel Studios' Hawkeye — The Complete First Season"
-
"Marvel Studios' Loki — The Complete Second Season"
Each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD steelbook with brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka. This time around, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio. So, all around, these are going to be worth it for hardcore fans. Now, let's break down each release in detail.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Complete Third Season
Much like this year's steelbook releases for both "Andor" season 1 and "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney has given "The Mandalorian" season 3 not only a good looking box to place on one's shelf, but it has also included some solid bonus features with the disc, including a nice tribute to the late, great Carl Weathers, who played Greef Karga on the show. For those who may need a refresher, the synopsis for the third season reads as follows:
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the "Star Wars" galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Bonus Features
-
"Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers" — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.
-
"Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian" — Discover the secrets of Season Three's memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.
-
"Forging the Covert: Part Three" — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three's Mandalorian warriors.
Even though the general consensus amongst fans is that the show's third season wasn't as good as the first two, this is an important release for completionists. It's also good because it will give people a chance to really dive deep before "The Mandalorian and Grogu" hits theaters in 2026.
Star Wars: Ahsoka - The Complete First Season
Keeping it in the "Star Wars" universe, "Ahsoka" season 1 has also been given a very impressive looking steelbook, with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano front and center. That "season 1" distinction is important because it does mean that yes, "Ahsoka" season 2 is happening and is currently in the works. This is not a limited series like "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The synopsis for the first season reads as follows:
Set after the fall of the Empire, "Ahsoka" follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Bonus Features
-
"Ahsoka: Legacy" — Join cast and crew for a look at developing Ahsoka's live-action series.
-
"Path of the Apprentice" — Explore the dynamic of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka within the world between worlds.
-
"Ghosts of the Past" — Go deep with a spotlight on Ahsoka's allies: Sabine, Hera, Ezra and Chopper.
-
"Darkness Rising" — Uncover the secrets of Ahsoka's foes.
It's currently a little unclear just how far along the show's second season is. What we know for sure is that Dave Filoni is also working on a new "Star Wars" movie that will wrap up everything in "The Mandalorian" and its spinoffs. As such, this could be well worth the money for many fans who want this in their collection.
Marvel Studios' Hawkeye - The Complete First Season
Instead of a movie, Marvel Studios decided to give Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton a full TV show on Disney+ in the form of "Hawkeye." While the MCU streaming shows have been a bit hit or miss, this one seems to have resonated well with fans. As such, it's great that it's getting a physical release. Whether or not we're getting a "Hawkeye" season 2 remains up in the air, but since this is billed as a "season 1," that still certainly seems possible. The synopsis for the first season reads as follows:
Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" is an original series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) — a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan — to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
Bonus Features
- "A Tale of Two Hawkeyes" — Discover how the cast and crew extended the Hawkeye legacy, bringing together Clint Barton and new character Kate Bishop.
- Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Hawkeye.
- Deleted Scenes
- Follow the Trail — Young Kate leaves behind clues for a scavenger hunt.
- At The Stake — Clint reluctantly celebrates with a group of fans in the city.
- Burning of the Suit — Clint burns the Ronin suit.
- Kate's First Day at Work — Kate uses her awkward first day at work to her advantage.
- Ice Cream — Little Maya finds out her dad can't pick her up from practice.
- Detour — Clint and Kate find an unmarked car in front of her apartment.
- Friends? — Little Maya and Little Kazi meet for the first time when their fathers do business together.
- You Never Miss — Clint's relationship with his mom is revealed through childhood memories. Clint and his mom attempt to rob a convenience store, which ends up a disaster.
- Moira Comes Home — Moira chases Clint and Kate out of her apartment.
- Old Friend — Clint prepares a familiar weapon.
- Sorry — Maya and Clint have a moment of understanding after a battle.
- Until It's Done — Eleanor takes a trip to have dinner. A shocking insight is revealed.
- Boomerang — Clint and Kate gather supplies at a sporting goods store to build trick arrows.
- "Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye" — Peer behind the scenes of the show with Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, and the rest of the cast and crew.
Rather notably, this disc is loaded with special features, including quite a few deleted scenes. The big question now is when we'll see Kate Bishop again in the MCU, be it in a second season of this show or sometime sooner. Time will tell. For now, this can help fans fill the gap.
Marvel Studios' Loki - The Complete Second Season
Tom Hiddleston has been one of the most consistent performers in the MCU, dating back to his debut as Loki in the first "Thor" movie back in 2011. But all good things come to an end and in all likelihood, "Loki" season 2 represents the end for the trickster god. That being the case, it's great that fans will be able to complete the series collection with the second season also coming to 4K later this year. Much like the "Hawkeye" release, this one is well equipped with special features as well. The synopsis for the show's second season reads as follows:
"Loki" season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.
Bonus Features
- "Loki Through Time" — Travel through over a decade of Loki's timeline with Tom Hiddleston, Kevin Feige and more as they dive deeper into the villainous yet lovable character that fans can't get enough of in the Loki series.
-
Gag Reel — Take a look at some of the fun moments on set with the cast and crew of Loki Season 2.
- Deleted/Extended Scenes
-
What Would You Like? — Distraught after the events of season 1, Sylvie leaves the Citidel at the End of Time and finds an escape in a McDonalds in 1982.
-
Key Lime Break — Loki and Mobius share a moment savoring a key lime pie in the TVA lunchroom.
-
Roll Call — Loki names off all the people who have spoken ill of him in the past, including a few recognizable names. Mobius tries to comfort him.
-
-
"Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2" — Join the cast and crew of Loki Season 2 as they pull back the curtain on Loki's Iatest MCU adventure.
All four of these steelbooks will become available to pre-order beginning on October 31, 2024.