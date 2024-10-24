Disney+ Keeps Marvel & Star Wars 4K TV Show Steelbooks Coming, So Eat It, Netflix

Good news, physical media fans! Disney is giving more of its Disney+ exclusive shows 4K Ultra HD releases later this year. Netflix started the whole "You can only get this movie or TV show here" thing in the streaming world, which is why creators like Mike Flanagan don't mind if people pirate certain Netflix shows or movies. Other companies have been, very thankfully, breaking that trend. Disney is now bringing "The Mandalorian" season 3, "Ahsoka" season 1, "Hawkeye" season 1, and "Loki" season 2 to a shelf near you in December. Plan accordingly.

These "Star Wars" and Marvel Studios shows will come with brand new steelbook packaging, which you can check out below. Each release also includes exclusive concept art cards and never-before-seen bonus content. This trend started late last year when Disney gave "Loki" season 1, "WandaVision," and "The Mandalorian" seasons 1 and 2 steelbook releases. Apparently, that went well enough for the trend to continue. The titles will all be released on December 3, 2024 and are as follows:

"Star Wars: The Mandalorian — The Complete Third Season"

"Star Wars: Ahsoka — The Complete First Season"

"Marvel Studios' Hawkeye — The Complete First Season"

"Marvel Studios' Loki — The Complete Second Season"

Each of these new releases will be available nationally on 4K UHD steelbook with brand-new box art designed by popular artist Attila Szarka. This time around, the four titles will be the first Disney+ Originals to include 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision along with Atmos audio. So, all around, these are going to be worth it for hardcore fans. Now, let's break down each release in detail.