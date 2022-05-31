Disney's Emmy Consideration Page Suggests Hawkeye Might Get A Season 2 After All

Let's not close the book on "Hawkeye" just yet. The Disney+ series, which aired last winter, is currently making the rounds ahead of Emmy nominations, and a small detail on their submission site hints that "Hawkeye" season 2 could still happen.

Last month, news surfaced that both "Hawkeye" and "Moon Knight" would be submitted for Emmy consideration under the Limited Series banner, meaning both shows told self-contained stories that were only intended to air one season. Now, though, Disney appears to have reversed course, listing "Hawkeye" as a comedy series on their For Your Consideration site.

The Limited Series Emmy categories are a place that seem to be either highly coveted or mostly ignored, depending on the year. These days, the Limited Series competition is stacked, with shows like "Mare of Easttown," "Midnight Mass," and "The Underground Railroad" all vying for recognition for telling excellent single-season stories. Only, plenty of shows that are marked as Limited Series for award season don't turn out to be over, and go on to make more seasons after the fact, leading to plenty of confusion about the category limitations. It looks like Marvel's "Hawkeye" might be nipping that problem in the bud by opening up the possibility for a second season.