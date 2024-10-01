Let's Break Down Every Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene (And What They Mean)
Pretty much every movie ever made has at least a few deleted scenes, but blockbusters are notorious for slicing scenes out of their final cuts. More often than not, they're scenes that will never see the light of day, because they're sequences that were changed so drastically that producers would rather not show how the sausage was made by revealing the awful version of the much more polished scene that actually ended up in the film. But then there are scenes that are innocuous enough that they end up on the bonus features of a home media release, and you'll understand why those scenes ended up on the cutting room floor (or in the digital trash bin).
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has a few of the latter, and since the R-rated Marvel Studios production featuring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman as a different version of Wolverine (several versions actually, though some didn't make the cut) arrived on digital today, we're digging into the handful of deleted scenes that were included in the release. Are they packed with more intriguing references to various Marvel universes and inappropriate jokes? Let's take a closer look and break down each and every one of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" deleted scenes. (Don't worry, there aren't too many).
Elevator Ride and Do Nothing
The first deleted scene is entitled "Elevator Ride," and it would have preceded the moment where Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) brings Wade Wilson into his Time Variance Authority control room, where he explains everything about how Earth-10005 is about to be destroyed and tries to recruit Deadpool to help him expedite the process. Paradox and Wade ride in an elevator, and it's basically a bit of exposition for Wade where he learns that his universe isn't the only one. There's a fun scoff from Wade where he says, "Please, you think I haven't seen Doctor Ant and the Quantumverse of Madness?'" But other than that, the only information exchanged here was easily covered in dialogue in the next scene.
As for the second deleted scene, labeled "Do Nothing," it also includes a little bit of additional exposition that brings Wunmi Mosaku's "Loki" character Hunter B-15 into the fray much earlier in the movie. Paradox is seen talking to her in his TVA sector, and he has a bandaged nose, indicating this is after Deadpool has broken his nose and jumped into time to find another Wolverine to help save his universe. Paradox is trying to get more access to Earth-10005 in order to speed up its demise, and he even tries to make it urgent by saying the universe is "teeming with troublemakers." But B-15 instructs him to simply "do nothing" and make sure everyone else does the same thing. The scene doesn't add much to the plot, but it does make us wonder what other "troublemakers" Paradox is referring to here. Kinda surprising that they didn't namedrop some other Marvel characters.
That brings us to the final "Deadpool & Wolverine" deleted scene, and if you're a fan of Peter, you won't be disappointed.
Daddy's in Love
The third and final "Deadpool & Wolverine" deleted scene continues one of the more surprising moments from the climax of the movie. After the big third act sequence of heroic redemption and Hugh Jackman's glistening abs, Hunter B-15 arrives on Earth-10005 to find out just what the hell Paradox has been up to and what all the raucousness has been about. Amidst the aftermath of Wade and Logan saving the day, Hunter B-15 takes notice of Peter (Rob Delaney) suited up as Peterpool, to which she observes that he "looks damn good in that suit." It implies a bit of potential romance between the two characters which probably won't have any major impact on the MCU, but it's still a hilarious moment.
A deleted scene (which we caught a glimpse of previously) follows that thread, as we see B-15 and Peter walking through the hallway of Peter's apartment complex. Peter provides a line that explains another moment from the end of the movie, as he says to B-15, "Thanks for your help with that Laura thing." This is in reference to the fact that we see X-23 hanging out with Wade and Logan, even though she's not from Earth-10005. B-15 says, "We don't speak of that," so clearly she's bending some TVA rules to allow Laura to stay in a universe that isn't her own.
But after that, a smitten B-15 shares a kiss with Peter before typing into her Tempad and taking a glowing orange door back to the TVA. Peter, equally as enamored with B-15, goes back into his apartment and says, "Boys, Daddy's in love." The boys in question are Headpool (voiced by Nathan Fillion in the movie, who has no lines in the scene) and Kidpool (the version of Wade Wilson played by Inez Reynolds, daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively). Somehow, Peter is still hanging out with Headpool and Kidpool, even though they should be in The Void, but it seems like Peter can pull some strings when necessary. Plus, this also confirms that Kidpool is a boy, despite being played by Reynolds' daughter.
We deserve more Deadpool & Wolverine deleted scenes
I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't disappointed by the roster of deleted scenes. Granted, as we've established, it's not unusual for Marvel movies to hold back the best deleted scenes — especially because they have story threads or details that could be utilized elsewhere in other movies or sequels. Plus, there's still the fact that other deleted scenes might show how much worse certain sequences would have been before some post-production reshoots and cuts.
But with all the additional characters from other Marvel movies that "Deadpool & Wolverine" brings to the table, I can't believe there isn't a single deleted scene featuring the likes of Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (the hilariously marble-mouthed Channing Tatum), X-23 (Dafne Keen), and Johnny Storm (a delightfully profane Chris Evans). There have to be alternate takes and other moments with these that didn't make it into the final cut, right? Feels like a waste to not include any of that here.
Anyway, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is available to purchase digitally now, and it also includes some featurettes, a gag reel, and a feature-length audio commentary.