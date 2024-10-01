Let's Break Down Every Deadpool & Wolverine Deleted Scene (And What They Mean)

The third and final "Deadpool & Wolverine" deleted scene continues one of the more surprising moments from the climax of the movie. After the big third act sequence of heroic redemption and Hugh Jackman's glistening abs, Hunter B-15 arrives on Earth-10005 to find out just what the hell Paradox has been up to and what all the raucousness has been about. Amidst the aftermath of Wade and Logan saving the day, Hunter B-15 takes notice of Peter (Rob Delaney) suited up as Peterpool, to which she observes that he "looks damn good in that suit." It implies a bit of potential romance between the two characters which probably won't have any major impact on the MCU, but it's still a hilarious moment.

A deleted scene (which we caught a glimpse of previously) follows that thread, as we see B-15 and Peter walking through the hallway of Peter's apartment complex. Peter provides a line that explains another moment from the end of the movie, as he says to B-15, "Thanks for your help with that Laura thing." This is in reference to the fact that we see X-23 hanging out with Wade and Logan, even though she's not from Earth-10005. B-15 says, "We don't speak of that," so clearly she's bending some TVA rules to allow Laura to stay in a universe that isn't her own.

But after that, a smitten B-15 shares a kiss with Peter before typing into her Tempad and taking a glowing orange door back to the TVA. Peter, equally as enamored with B-15, goes back into his apartment and says, "Boys, Daddy's in love." The boys in question are Headpool (voiced by Nathan Fillion in the movie, who has no lines in the scene) and Kidpool (the version of Wade Wilson played by Inez Reynolds, daughter of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively). Somehow, Peter is still hanging out with Headpool and Kidpool, even though they should be in The Void, but it seems like Peter can pull some strings when necessary. Plus, this also confirms that Kidpool is a boy, despite being played by Reynolds' daughter.