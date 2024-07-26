Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Acknowledges The Most Powerful Being In The Multiverse
Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is a smorgasbord of fan service, meta jokes, crude humor, and gratuitous violence — plus an excellent Hugh Jackman. This is a movie with a poor script that follows the worst tendencies of corporate superhero movies, and a desperate attempt and throwing everything at the screen. And yet, it works like gangbusters. Sure, the film tore the /Film team apart, but that's just how Deadpool would want it.
In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the Merc with a Mouth sets out to save his timeline from collapsing by teaming up with Wolverine. Sadly, the two end up trapped in The Void fighting alongside and against some forgotten heroes and villains from Marvel's past, and even a hero that never was, in a parade of so many cameos it's hard to keep track.
If those weren't enough, there are also the many variants we encounter, which give the film an opportunity for some fun shenanigans that play on the versatility of Deadpool — while also nodding to the comics, and even Ryan Reynolds' real life football team.
While "Deadpool & Wolverine" features some truly tremendous characters, and one of the strongest villains we've seen in a while, the most surprising element is that the movie once and for all shows us who is the most powerful being in all of Marvel universe. No, it's not Wolverine, or the TVA, or even Gambit, but Peter, as played by Rob Delaney. Get ready, Galactus, Kang, Doctor Doom, and whoever tries to take over the mantle of the biggest threat to Marvel after Thanos, because you're going to have to deal with Peter (unless his simultaneous type 1 and type 2 diabetes gets to him first).
How Peter ties into the ending of Deadpool 3
When we are reunited with Peter in "Deadpool & Wolverine," he's working at a car dealership with Wade. He's not doing much else, except helping organize his friend's surprise birthday party and just generally being a good and supportive friend. Once Deadpool is back in action and working with the TVA, Peter just sits out the rest of the movie — because a being as powerful as Peter has no time for saving the world. Indeed, it's as if Peter is just happy to be living his best life, oblivious that his universe is about to be destroyed and let others do the hard work, like a high level NPC you encounter in an RPG who just sends you on your way during a quest despite being perfectly capable of handling things.
Peter doesn't show up again until the very end of the movie, when dozens of Deadpool variants from across the multiverse crash down on the Sacred Timeline and try to kill Deadpool and Wolverine. After a delightful and gnarly fight, right as our two heroes are about to meet their end, they are saved not by an Avenger or even an X-Men, but by Peter, who arrives donning his own Deadpool costume.
It's not even that Peter fights them all. In fact, he doesn't do anything. The moment he removes his mask everyone is in such awe at the very sight of Peter that they immediately worship him as the Marvel Jesus Deadpool thought he was. Turns out every Deadpool variant has its own Peter, and every single Deadpool absolutely loves the guy. Even Wunmi Mosaku's B-15 (aka Verity Willis) seems smitten with Peter. It's hard to blame them, too.
What if Peter is stronger than he looks?
When we first met Peter in "Deadpool 2," the joke was that he was just a normal, nerdy guy without powers. Despite this, he makes such a big impression that Deadpool goes back in time to save him, and only him, out of every member of X-Force.
But what if Peter wasn't just some normal, nerdy guy? What if he only appears that way on the surface, but he is actually so powerful that he doesn't even show his powers, or everyone else is just too weak to even notice how strong Peter is? What if this is how Marvel introduces its own Saitama from "One Punch Man," a hero so strong that superhero life is boring to him so he just acts like a regular dude? It's entirely possible that Peter is with Deadpool not because the latter takes pity on the former, but because Peter likes that Deadpool is an underdog trying to prove himself, so he supports and encourages him.
As for B-15's look? Well, let's speculate. A guy like Peter, so incredibly popular and well-liked throughout the multiverse, must be on the TVA's radar. And given his affiliation with Deadpool it is very likely that this is not the first time Peter has been involved in a major timeline incident, so B-15 could have come across Peter in her many years working the timeline. There may be a timeline where B-15 had a little mission with Peter, the two got together, and she even considered leaving her job for him. But perhaps tragedy ensued and the two were not meant to be. B-15 has since spent her years thinking "What if?" and now here he is, another Peter bringing strong memories to mind for her. Or ... maybe not.