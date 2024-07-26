Deadpool & Wolverine Finally Acknowledges The Most Powerful Being In The Multiverse

Spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine" follow.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is a smorgasbord of fan service, meta jokes, crude humor, and gratuitous violence — plus an excellent Hugh Jackman. This is a movie with a poor script that follows the worst tendencies of corporate superhero movies, and a desperate attempt and throwing everything at the screen. And yet, it works like gangbusters. Sure, the film tore the /Film team apart, but that's just how Deadpool would want it.

In "Deadpool & Wolverine," the Merc with a Mouth sets out to save his timeline from collapsing by teaming up with Wolverine. Sadly, the two end up trapped in The Void fighting alongside and against some forgotten heroes and villains from Marvel's past, and even a hero that never was, in a parade of so many cameos it's hard to keep track.

If those weren't enough, there are also the many variants we encounter, which give the film an opportunity for some fun shenanigans that play on the versatility of Deadpool — while also nodding to the comics, and even Ryan Reynolds' real life football team.

While "Deadpool & Wolverine" features some truly tremendous characters, and one of the strongest villains we've seen in a while, the most surprising element is that the movie once and for all shows us who is the most powerful being in all of Marvel universe. No, it's not Wolverine, or the TVA, or even Gambit, but Peter, as played by Rob Delaney. Get ready, Galactus, Kang, Doctor Doom, and whoever tries to take over the mantle of the biggest threat to Marvel after Thanos, because you're going to have to deal with Peter (unless his simultaneous type 1 and type 2 diabetes gets to him first).