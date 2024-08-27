Deadpool & Wolverine Photos Reveal An Alternate Ending With Rob Delaney's Peter

In a film designed to be one long crowd-pleaser packed with big-name cameos, it's a testament to Rob Delaney that his character, Peter, manages to stand out in "Deadpool & Wolverine." We first met Peter in "Deadpool 2" where he tries out to be part of the X-Force but has absolutely no powers to speak of. The joke is that he's just a regular dude and that's pretty much the same in "Deadpool & Wolverine," where he appears as Wade Wilson's friend and co-worker. At the beginning of the movie, Wade and Peter work together at a car dealership, but by the end, Peter has revealed a whole new side to himself.

During the climax of the movie, Deadpool and Wolverine are confronted by a horde of many, many Deadpool variants from across the multiverse, including a Lady Deadpool voiced by Ryan Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, and CowboyPool, who represents the first MCU appearance of Matthew McConaughey (sort of). These Deadpool alternates also include Kidpool, a younger version of Wade Wilson from Earth-10330 who's somehow even more foul-mouthed than Deadpool himself, and Headpool, a floating zombified head from Marvel's Earth-2149.

After Deadpool and Wolverine slaughter the entire group, only for them to regenerate, the variants are stopped in their tracks by none other than Peter, who shows up in his own Deadpool costume. The group of variants, who all seemingly know and love their own version of Peter, are immediately subdued by his mere presence. Aside from a brief scene showing Wade and his friends reunited at the end of the film, that's pretty much it for Peter in "Deadpool & Wolverine." But it seems he almost had one other scene that would have provided a slightly different ending to the movie.