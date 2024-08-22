Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals One Missing Peter Scene & It's As Gross As You Think
"Deadpool & Wolverine" has been the dominant force in the larger pop cultural conversation for the better part of a month now. It's not hard to see why, as audiences waited six years to see Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with a Mouth, and they waited a whole lot longer to see him unite on screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a proper team-up. It's gone well, so much so that it now ranks as the biggest R-rated movie in history. Well, it turns out even more R-rated goods were left on the cutting room floor. Namely, a hilariously gross scene involving Rob Delaney's Peter.
Delaney took to Twitter recently to reveal the above scene. It's very brief, but it involves an alternate take of the moment after Wade and Logan escape The Void and return to Earth in an attempt to stop Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) from deleting their universe from the timeline. "I'm told this scene was cut from #DeadpoolAndWolverine because Ryan & Hugh's suits couldn't be sufficiently moisture-proofed. You be the judge!" Delaney said in the caption provided with the brief video.
The implication seems to be that Reynolds and Jackman would get, well, wet given the contents of the scene. It sees Peter flashing his three way nipple-to-junk piercing in front of a nice, happy family he is trying to sell a car to. It's a callback to the piercing, which makes an appearance earlier in the film. It was also funny enough on the day that both Reynolds and Jackman broke character, laughing at the end of the clip. It's hard to blame them. And to think, Peter was nearly deemed worthy of wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir in this movie.
More of Peter being the MCU's resident weirdo everyman
This scene, funny (and gross) as it is, reveals just how many different versions of "Deadpool & Wolverine" could have existed depending on how things went in the editing room. Director Shawn Levy had to decide which takes and iterations of these scenes would make the most effective version for audiences. That can sometimes be tough to figure out while locked in a dark edit bay. In the end, he went with a version that adheres a little closer to Peter as we've come to know him.
Peter, ever since he was introduced in "Deadpool 2," has represented this bizarre everyman who is both relatable and an anomaly all at once. He's just a normal guy with no powers, yet he's also arguably one of the most powerful beings in Deadpool's universe. Peter literally stopped an entire army of Deadpool variants just by existing. He's just a dude, yet he's a dude with some odd interests. Delaney, for what it's worth, is a gifted comedian in his own right, and this deleted scene reveals why he's an asset to this franchise.
This scene is but one example of what we didn't see in the film. There were nearly countless rumors and reports related to "Deadpool & Wolverine" that proved untrue. That's not to say some mind-blowing cameo ended up on the cutting room floor or anything like that, but it just goes to show that arriving at the film as it exists was no easy task.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters now.