Deadpool & Wolverine Reveals One Missing Peter Scene & It's As Gross As You Think

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has been the dominant force in the larger pop cultural conversation for the better part of a month now. It's not hard to see why, as audiences waited six years to see Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with a Mouth, and they waited a whole lot longer to see him unite on screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for a proper team-up. It's gone well, so much so that it now ranks as the biggest R-rated movie in history. Well, it turns out even more R-rated goods were left on the cutting room floor. Namely, a hilariously gross scene involving Rob Delaney's Peter.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine because Ryan & Hugh's suits couldn't be sufficiently moisture-proofed. You be the judge! pic.twitter.com/aHCr8GklKY — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 22, 2024

Delaney took to Twitter recently to reveal the above scene. It's very brief, but it involves an alternate take of the moment after Wade and Logan escape The Void and return to Earth in an attempt to stop Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) from deleting their universe from the timeline. "I'm told this scene was cut from #DeadpoolAndWolverine because Ryan & Hugh's suits couldn't be sufficiently moisture-proofed. You be the judge!" Delaney said in the caption provided with the brief video.

The implication seems to be that Reynolds and Jackman would get, well, wet given the contents of the scene. It sees Peter flashing his three way nipple-to-junk piercing in front of a nice, happy family he is trying to sell a car to. It's a callback to the piercing, which makes an appearance earlier in the film. It was also funny enough on the day that both Reynolds and Jackman broke character, laughing at the end of the clip. It's hard to blame them. And to think, Peter was nearly deemed worthy of wielding Thor's hammer Mjolnir in this movie.