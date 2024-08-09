The Deadpool & Wolverine Character Who Almost Picked Up Thor's Hammer Mjölnir

In Kenneth Branagh's 2011 fantasy clunker "Thor," it was explained that the title demigod (Chris Hemsworth) could only lift his magical hammer weapon – called Mjölnir — if he was "worthy." It's never quite explained what qualities one must possess in order to be worthy, but it has something to do with honorable behavior, a willingness to make sacrifices, and generally being a decent person. Only once one has proven themselves will they be permitted to pick up the weapon and smash people's heads into a bloody pulp.

In Joss Whedon's 2015 superhero mashup "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Thor dared his superhero co-workers to try lifting the hammer, but because they weren't worthy, it remained infinitely heavy. Later in the film, the android Vision (Paul Bettany) lifted the hammer, no problem, possibly because he's an artificial being. Then, in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," Captain America (Chris Evans) was able to fling the hammer around without any issue. (Notably, in the aforementioned scene from "Ultron," Cap was able to shift Mjölnir in place a little, much to Thor's consternation, before he seemingly feigned at being "unworthy.") Furthermore, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) not only used Mjölnir in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder," but it magically transformed her into a superhero.

So, as of this writing, only four people have been worthy of using Mjölnir in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (not counting Thor's dad Odin and the villainess Hela, who smashed it into pieces). It seems, however, that the writers of "Deadpool & Wolverine" almost introduced a fifth. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who co-wrote the screenplay with Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Zeb Wells, recently spoke with IndieWire about their new hit film, revealing that they almost had Peter (Rob Delaney) pick up Mjölnir without even knowing it.