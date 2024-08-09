Deadpool & Wolverine Almost Brought Back Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man - Here's How

Everyone and their mother knows the news that Robert Downey, Jr. will be making his epic return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday" — not as Tony Stark, of course, but as Doctor Victor Von Doom himself — but, had things unfolded a bit differently, we could've seen the OG Avenger pop up even earlier in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Obviously, the one thing the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman team-up movie was missing was even more cameos, but there's a certain amount of logic behind this near-miss attempt to spice things up. And, in a neat wrinkle, /Film can independently confirm that we heard this through grapevine back in April of this year.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spilled the beans on the Downey, Jr. cameo that wasn't to be. According to both, it would've happened during the early scene with Reynolds' Wade Wilson in his job interview with Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan. Wernick and Reese confirmed that they'd originally written that scene with both Downey, Jr.'s Stark and Favreau's Happy in mind ... but, unsurprisingly, Marvel's other plans in the works ended up preventing that from happening. As Wernick told it:

"Behind the scenes, we didn't know about the Doctor Doom [plans]. And there's no way he was going to do both. And then we said, 'Oh, Downey doesn't say 'No' to Ryan Reynolds, does he? No one says no to Ryan Reynolds.' And Ryan gave him the hard press. We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes, but what we didn't know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing."

In retrospect, however, maybe this was a blessing in disguise. The pair went on to explain how this major cameo would've been little more than a throwaway gag.