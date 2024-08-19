Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Reveals A Mind-Blowing Wolverine Variant

Starting with the TV series "Loki" in 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dabbling with the concept of the Multiverse. Various characters throughout the MCU can skip between dimensions and meet parallel versions of themselves, giving us the Multiverse Saga. Unfortunately, the Multiverse isn't a very satisfying dramatic tool. Why root for a character to live when they can be replaced by a variant at a moment's notice? But it sure is convenient when wanting to milk an entertainment franchise for fan service. Any previous cinematic version of a character could now, thanks to the Multiverse, interact with newer renditions. The Multiverse may have worked for "Loki" but it was a bit of a dud in Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and then it proved to be the most lucrative in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and in the 2024 film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

When it comes to the latter, the film featured an early montage of Wolverine variants, most of them played by Hugh Jackman (and one by Henry Cavill), culled from parallel universes being visited by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Later in the film, it would be revealed that there were roughly a hundred Deadpool variants as well, and the two title heroes had to stab them all to death. Don't worry, though. Deadpool cannot actually die (unless we're talking about Nicepool).

Director Shawn Levy, and writers Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells had thought of additional variants for Deadpool and Wolverine, but several of them didn't make the cut; in one parallel universe, it seems, Wolverine would have been an actual wolverine. But plenty of variants didn't make the cut, because the film was already too busy, especially with several cameos from recognizable superhero stars.

However, costume designer David Masson recently revealed one more excised variant: it seems that there was once going to be an amalgam character that combined both Deadpool and Wolverine.