The Hilarious Wolverine Variant That Didn't Make The Cut In Deadpool & Wolverine

/Film previously reported that, on the set of Shawn Levy's new superhero flick "Deadpool & Wolverine," grown men were breaking down crying on set. It seems that nine previous films to star Hugh Jackman as the X-Man Wolverine weren't enough to reach them on the level of "D&W," as Wolverine was never seen wearing the bright yellow-and-blue costume he typically wore in the pages of Marvel Comics. Evidently, seeing Jackman in a well-designed Wolverine outfit made some men so wistful of their childhood comics-reading days, that they wept openly. On a certain level, superheroes really are little more than their costumes. Superman, for instance, can't trade his cape for khakis.

An ironic thing about Wolverine's costume, however, is that it doesn't look anything like a wolverine. Wolverines are furry little critters, weighing about 40 pounds, and known for how uncharacteristically strong they are for their size. They also have visible, wicked claws, perhaps reflected in Marvel Wolverine's metal blades that eject from his knuckles. Like the animal, Marvel Wolverine is vicious, sometimes losing control, and clawing the dickens out of opponents. Wolverines, however, are not blue and yellow, but dark brown and black. They also don't have large facial "wings" like Marvel Wolverine wears on his hood. The facial wings are a mere visual flourish invented by comic book artists and serve no function.

Indeed, Wolverine looks so little like a wolverine, a fellow X-Man will rarely draw a parallel between the man and the animal. In the Wolverine movies, no wolverines actually appear, and the character only seems to have picked up the nickname as a cage fighter.

On the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, however, Levy said he almost rectified that. There was, briefly, a scene with a Wolverine variant that was actually a wolverine.