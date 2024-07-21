A Long-Awaited Marvel Moment In Deadpool & Wolverine Had Grown Men Sobbing On Set

In 2000, when Bryan Singer made "X-Men," visual effects weren't yet slick enough to fully realize full-scale superhero mayhem in a realistic fashion. It also came at a time when American culture was deconstructing a lot of the pop media tropes of the decades that came before, whimsically subverting dominant paradigms. "X-Men" was a big hit, and startled audiences by jettisoning some of the goofier, more colorful aspects of the comics on which they were based, and replacing them with a modern, steely "cool" that many appreciated.

The X-Men's technology was all silvery and metallic in Singer's film, and the costumes — colorful and outlandish on the page — were streamlined into minimalist black leather. There is a line of dialogue in "X-Men" denigrating the original costumes. When Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) tries on his black leather outfit for the first time, he asks if he's expected to go out in public like that. Cyclops (James Marsden) quips back, "What did you expect? Yellow spandex?" Wolverine, you see, wore leather spandex in the comics.

In the 24 years since "X-Men," superhero cinema has risen and fallen. Costume designers quickly figured out ways to make superhero costumes look practical on real-life human bodies. As such, Wolverine's yellow outfit no longer seems strange, and modern audiences can more easily accept it. Indeed, Wolverine's yellow costume will be donned by Jackman in the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine," due in theaters July 26.

This will be the 10th film to feature Wolverine, but the first to feature the character wearing the classic yellow outfit, a moment 50-year-old fanboys have been waiting decades to see. Indeed, executive producer Wendy Jacobson recently had an interview with the YouTube channel HeyUGuys, and recalled the moment Jackman first arrived on set in the costume, grown men broke down weeping.