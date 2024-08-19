The Saddest Last Words Of Marvel Superheroes

Is Magneto a hero or villain? Depends on the story, but in the last five years (since the start of the X-Men's Krakoa era, carried over into current phase "From The Ashes), he's been sitting on the X-Men's side. In that time, Magnus has journeyed into and returned from the undiscovered country.

In Al Ewing's "X-Men: Red," Magneto, Storm, and Sunspot move to Mars (recently terraformed into a new mutant homeworld, Arrako). During the crossover event "Judgment Day," the evil Eternal Uranos is unleashed on Arrako and Magneto is mortally wounded. He dies in Storm's arms; a fitting end, since Ororo is the X-Man closest to Erik besides Charles Xavier. (Way back in "Uncanny X-Men" #150, she was the one who first witnessed Magneto's remorse and encouraged him to be good).

Magneto, who gives one of his famous soliloquies even as the air escapes his body, tells Storm to "watch" Xavier. "We must be wary of good men. For what will they not do... to show how good they are?"

As he dies, Magneto sees his daughter Anya (but to make it sadder, neither we nor Storm do). Living through the Holocaust as a young Jewish man first scarred Magneto, but what convinced him that mutants could not find acceptance was when a mob burned his home, leaving Anya to die as well. "She's proud of me. I'll be right there, my dove. I'll..."

His words trail off there, but Magneto's work was not done — for Storm ventures into the afterlife to bring him back in Ewing and Luciano Vecchio's "Resurrection of Magneto."