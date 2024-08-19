The Best Deadpool And Wolverine Comics, Ranked

Three weeks after landing in theaters, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is still going strong. It has not only crossed the $1 billion box office milestone at the box office, but also and bocame the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" has a lot of problems (read /Film's mixed review here) but the titular buddy dynamic is one of its strengths. If nothing else, it's fun to hear a grouchy Hugh Jackman call Ryan Reynolds an idiot over and over.

Logan and Wade Wilson have a long history in Marvel Comics. They're both way more lethal than most other superheroes and have a shared history of being experimented on by the Weapon X super soldier program. (Lest we forget, Reynolds' debut as Deadpool was in the best-left-forgotten "X-Men Origins: Wolverine.") Wolverine's bad temper makes him the perfect comedic foil for Deadpool's flippancy, so their team-ups are a salt-and-pepper pairing that makes for a truly dynamic duo.

Looking across the three decades of Deadpool and Wolverine's shared comic history, here's the best Marvel Comics to check out if the movie left you with an itch only the funny pages can scratch.