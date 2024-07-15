House Of The Dragon Just Brought Back A Season 1 Character You Probably Forgot About

What is dead may never die, and what is a spoiler may never be spoiled again ... or something like that. Either way, read no further if you haven't watched the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

War has come to Westeros and there's no going back. With peace talks having broken down for good following the secretive meeting between friends-turned-rivals Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the escalating threat of violence finally breaking out into the open with the Battle of Rook's Rest, it should come as no surprise that both warring sides of this Targaryen civil war are now resorting to increasingly desperate measures to secure their respective paths to victory. For Team Green, the party currently in control of the Iron Throne, they've ignored Alicent's reservations and thrown in their lot with the rogue Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who "accidentally on purpose" caused his royal brother Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) life-threatening injuries by blasting him out of the sky from the back of his dragon Vhagar and has now taken over as Regent of the realm. For Team Black, this week depicted a dizzying array of alliances and negotiations to help bolster their meager armies against the superior might of their foes.

But, as the devious spy Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) hints early on, "There is more than one way to fight a war." Rhaenyra takes these words to heart in the episode's most mysterious subplot. Since we aren't made privy to the specifics of the scheme that Mysaria hatches with the queen, it isn't clear why Rhaenyra's handmaid Elinda (Jordon Stevens) embarks on a mission to King's Landing ... or why she knocks on a door and reunites with a season 1 side character whom many viewers likely forgot about completely. Here's what we know.