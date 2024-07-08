Yep, We Need To Talk About The Tea Scene In House Of The Dragon Season 2

The following article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 4.

Pregnancy can be a wonderful thing, but there are plenty of reasons why someone might not want to or be able to give birth. While it is morally just for all people to have access to safe and legal abortions, unfortunately, that's not the case in much of the world (including large swathes of the United States following the overturning of Roe v. Wade). It's also not the case in Westeros, the fantasy world of "House of the Dragon," where paternity is of utmost importance for some reason and anyone who can bear children is seen as a vessel for future sons. That leaves those in need of abortions with few options, and chief among them is moon tea.

In "House of the Dragon" season 2, we see Alicent (Olivia Cooke) asking the Grandmaester for moon tea, though she pretends that it is for someone else and she is just helping a friend. Moon tea has a complicated history in "House of the Dragon" and has its origins in real-world herbal remedies for unwanted pregnancies that can be both helpful and dangerous. In Alicent's case, the powerful brew may very well have saved her life.