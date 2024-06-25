Channing Tatum Says 23 Jump Street Has 'The Best Script' And Still Wants To Make It

Perhaps the best thing to come out of Hollywood's never-ending attempts to turn hit TV shows into movies is Phil Lord & Chris Miller's hilarious take on "21 Jump Street" starring Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. Taking a cue from the beloved TV series that premiered in 1987 with cast members like Johnny Depp and Richard Grieco, the 2012 action comedy follows the awkward but smart Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and dimwitted, popular star athlete Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) in their post-high school lives as they become unlikely friends and partners on the police force when they're assigned to an undercover assignment to bust a drug ring in high school.

"21 Jump Street" has just enough meta sensibilities in the story to poke fun at Hollywood's formula of turning TV shows into movies without becoming a full-blown parody, and it also features delightful supporting turns from Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Nick Offerman, Rob Riggle, and Ice Cube as the undercover department's hilariously angry captain. Everything Lord & Miller put into the movie turned it into a hit, which prompted a rarity in Hollywood: a comedy sequel.

"22 Jump Street" followed suit with the same self-aware mockery heading to college while still having a blast with the buddy action cop formula that made the original work so well. We were also treated to some fun story wrinkles for our duo, such as Schmidt unknowingly hooking up with the captain's daughter (Amber Stevens West) and Jenko striking up a cute bromance with the university's star quarterback (Wyatt Russell), not to mention a fun villain twist courtesy of "Workaholics" scene stealer Jillian Bell.

With two great movies, including the sequel that made six times its budget, you might be wondering why we never got "23 Jump Street" — especially since Channing Tatum recently referred to the prospective follow-up as "the best script that I've ever read for a third movie." The good news is, Tatum still wants to make the movie. The bad news is that it still seems to be stuck in development.