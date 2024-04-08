Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Fake A Moon Landing In The Fly Me To The Moon Trailer
All things space-related seem to be on the mind lately thanks to this month's solar eclipse carving a wide path through the United States, so Apple TV+ is taking advantage of the universe's spectacular sense of timing by pushing out its marketing campaign for its next buzzy-sounding original movie. "Fly Me to the Moon" certainly seems like an out-of-this-world experience (sorry), but it also evokes the luscious and downright romantic emotions of the classic Frank Sinatra song of the same name, too. Turns out, that was no accident.
But even Ol' Blue Eyes has nothing on the premise of "Fly Me to the Moon," which involves achieving impossible feats like making NASA sound cool to the general public, movie stars like Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson finding love amid the unrelenting pressure of the 1960s space race, and — oh yeah — landing humans on our orbiting lunar neighbor. Failing that, well, there's always the backup plan of literally faking the moon landing as a measure of last resort and inadvertently lending credence to every conspiracy theorist and flat-Earth truther of the past several decades. The drama! Part romance, part screwball comedy, and part self-deprecating farce, this production feels like a throwback in all the right ways.
You might not be able to look directly at the sun (no, seriously, don't do that if you happen to enjoy having eyesight), but you can feel free to check out the new trailer footage at the link above!
Fly Me to the Moon lands in theaters this July
Houston, we're definitely having a problem or two. After a rather fiery meet cute, Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum find each other hopelessly stuck in each other's orbits at the height of NASA's attempts to win the space race. Enter Johansson's go-getter marketing guru and her creative plans to help sell the NASA brand to a skeptical public (and the penny-pinching US government, as well), even if it takes finding a more media-friendly Channing Tatum doppelgänger for some extra comedy. Yeah, this movie kind of looks like a riot.
"Fly Me to the Moon" is directed by Greg Berlanti (the filmmaker behind movies like "Love, Simon," but perhaps most well-known for his producing work on DC's various shows on CW) from a script by Rose Gilroy. In addition to charismatic co-stars Johansson and Tatum, the ensemble cast includes several heavy hitters such as "Community" icon Jim Rash, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson. If this film sounds vaguely familiar, that's because it was originally meant to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe reunion between Johansson and Chris Evans, though the latter had to drop out due to scheduling issues. (It was also going to be directed by Jason Bateman, but he left the project over creative differences.)
Encouragingly enough, Apple teamed up with Sony Pictures to give the film a theatrical release as opposed to going straight to Apple TV+ streaming. That's enough to get your moon boots out and, I don't know, jump around and stuff? (There was a reason the moon boots fad didn't last very long.) "Fly Me to the Moon" comes to theaters this July.