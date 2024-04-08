Scarlett Johansson And Channing Tatum Fake A Moon Landing In The Fly Me To The Moon Trailer

All things space-related seem to be on the mind lately thanks to this month's solar eclipse carving a wide path through the United States, so Apple TV+ is taking advantage of the universe's spectacular sense of timing by pushing out its marketing campaign for its next buzzy-sounding original movie. "Fly Me to the Moon" certainly seems like an out-of-this-world experience (sorry), but it also evokes the luscious and downright romantic emotions of the classic Frank Sinatra song of the same name, too. Turns out, that was no accident.

But even Ol' Blue Eyes has nothing on the premise of "Fly Me to the Moon," which involves achieving impossible feats like making NASA sound cool to the general public, movie stars like Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson finding love amid the unrelenting pressure of the 1960s space race, and — oh yeah — landing humans on our orbiting lunar neighbor. Failing that, well, there's always the backup plan of literally faking the moon landing as a measure of last resort and inadvertently lending credence to every conspiracy theorist and flat-Earth truther of the past several decades. The drama! Part romance, part screwball comedy, and part self-deprecating farce, this production feels like a throwback in all the right ways.

You might not be able to look directly at the sun (no, seriously, don't do that if you happen to enjoy having eyesight), but you can feel free to check out the new trailer footage at the link above!