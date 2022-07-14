Channing Tatum Replaces Chris Evans In Project Artemis, Greg Berlanti To Direct

The upcoming Apple Studios film "Project Artemis" has been largely shrouded in secrecy, but there is some news to report: The feature has done some actor and director trading. Chris Evans has had to leave the cast, according to THR, and will be replaced by Channing Tatum, who is reportedly in negotiations. He'll be starring opposite Scarlett Johansson. No Marvel reunion for Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff this time around.

The news comes just a week after "Project Artemis" lost Jason Bateman as a director. Bateman leaving the film was cited as due to creative differences, and that, it seems, caused a scheduling issue for Chris Evans. This left the door open for Tatum, who recently starred with Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe in "The Lost City," as well as MGM's "Dog," which he co-directed and produced.

Bateman's departure has also been remedied, with prolific writer/director Greg Berlanti taking the gig. He's known for being a huge part of The CW's DC offerings as a showrunner and producer on series like "Arrow," "The Flash," and "Riverdale." On the directing side of things, he's helmed films like "The Broken Heart's Club: A Romantic Comedy," "Love, Simon," and the miniseries "Political Animals."